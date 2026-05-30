CNG Prices At Rs 86 Per Kg In Mumbai After Rs 2 Hike; Piped Cooking Gas Costly By 50 Paise
The revised price hike applies across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas served by Mahanagar Gas Limited.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 10:36 AM IST|
Updated : May 30, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Mumbai: In a move that is likely to hit 31 million inhabitants across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) — the GAIL enterprise that supplies compressed natural gas (CNG) across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas — announced late on Friday that the price of CNG would be hiked by Rs 2 per kg from Saturday, May 30.
The hike is expected to immediately effect a hike in rates of auto-rickshaws and cabs in the city that run on CNG, though public buses, many of which run on CNG, are yet to announce any change in ticket prices.
This CNG rate hike is the second one this month, after MGL raised rates by Rs 2 per kg on May 14. The company has also raised the rate of piped natural gas (PNG) by 50 paise per unit in the MMR. The price hike is a result of the continued pressure on international energy markets and supply disruptions linked to West Asian conflict.
Petrol and diesel prices have also climbed in recent weeks, as state-run oil marketing companies passed on the impact of higher global crude oil prices to customers. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 111.21 per litre on Saturday, and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre.
Meanwhile, the Central government has directed state-run fuel retailers to strengthen liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) reserves to ensure adequate supplies. Oil marketing companies have been urged to maintain LPG stocks equivalent to at least 30 days of domestic demand.
Under the direction of the government, the public sector oil companies are currently absorbing losses on the sale of petrol, diesel, and LPG to the tune of Rs 550 crore per day as they have refrained from passing on the full increase in global prices to protect domestic consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said earlier this week.
The ministry said supplies of crude, petrol and diesel remained adequate but flagged localised shortages due to panic buying. The government has already cut petrol and diesel excise by Rs 10 per litre on March 27, 2026, and Indian retail prices have risen by only 8-9 per cent since the crisis began, against 20-67 per cent in neighbouring economies.
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