ETV Bharat / state

CNG Prices At Rs 86 Per Kg In Mumbai After Rs 2 Hike; Piped Cooking Gas Costly By 50 Paise

Mumbai: In a move that is likely to hit 31 million inhabitants across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) — the GAIL enterprise that supplies compressed natural gas (CNG) across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas — announced late on Friday that the price of CNG would be hiked by Rs 2 per kg from Saturday, May 30.

The hike is expected to immediately effect a hike in rates of auto-rickshaws and cabs in the city that run on CNG, though public buses, many of which run on CNG, are yet to announce any change in ticket prices.

This CNG rate hike is the second one this month, after MGL raised rates by Rs 2 per kg on May 14. The company has also raised the rate of piped natural gas (PNG) by 50 paise per unit in the MMR. The price hike is a result of the continued pressure on international energy markets and supply disruptions linked to West Asian conflict.

Petrol and diesel prices have also climbed in recent weeks, as state-run oil marketing companies passed on the impact of higher global crude oil prices to customers. In Mumbai, petrol prices stood at Rs 111.21 per litre on Saturday, and diesel at Rs 97.83 per litre.