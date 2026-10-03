ETV Bharat / state

CNG Car Blast: CCTV Captures Massive Car Explosion At Gujarat CNG Pump

Vadodara: A CNG car exploded during refuelling at a pump near Karjan in Gujarat's Vadodara district, with CCTV capturing the incident, which left at least one person seriously injured and badly damaged at least one other car.

While the incident happened on October 1, the CCTV footage came to the fore on Saturday. Employees and motorists standing near the CNG pump were seen running for their lives when the car exploded. The petrol pump is located on Karjan-National Highway-48.

The video shows a white Renault hatchback with a CNG refueller from the pump attached to it blown to pieces. Another car, a sedan, tailing it, also suffered major damage. Luckily, the driver of the CNG car was not in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. Video shows the driver of the car in the rear also exiting the vehicle barely seconds before the explosion.

The video captured a dramatic moment. While the CNG car is halted near the pump, the sedan arrives and parks behind it. The driver gets out, closes the door, and takes a few steps away seconds before the huge explosion rips apart the CNG car.

The wreckage of the car after the explosion. (ETV Bharat)

Following the blast, a piece of the CNG tank fell onto the pump, while another piece flew through the air and landed far away. Preliminary information suggests that one person was injured in the incident. The injured person was shifted for treatment.

Part of the gas tank that exploded. (ETV Bharat)

Upon receiving information about the incident, a fire brigade team immediately arrived at the scene and took necessary action. Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the CNG leak, the specific location of the leak, and the circumstances under which the CNG tank exploded.

Based on CCTV footage of the incident, further investigations are underway.