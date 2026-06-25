ETV Bharat / state

CMRL-Exalogic Case: Veena Appears Before ED For Second Round of Questioning

Veena T entering the ED office in Ernakulam on Thursday for the the second round of questioning. ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Ernakulam: Veena T, owner of IT firm Exalogic Solutions and daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday for a second round of questioning in connection with the alleged CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case.

Veena arrived at the ED office accompanied by her husband and MLA P A Mohamed Riyas, also a former Kerala minister in the Pinarayi cabinet. The latest questioning follows the ED's examination of documents received from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) relating to transactions between Exalogic Solutions and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

The ED had earlier questioned Veena for more than eight hours and subsequently issued a fresh summons after reviewing her previous statements. During the first round of questioning, officials sought details regarding financial transactions, payments received from CMRL, and services allegedly provided by Exalogic Solutions.

Veena was initially asked to appear before the agency earlier this month but sought additional time citing health concerns. The ED later issued a fresh notice directing her to appear, following which she was questioned on June 17.