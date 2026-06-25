CMRL-Exalogic Case: Veena Appears Before ED For Second Round of Questioning
The latest questioning follows the ED's examination of documents received from the SFIO relating to transactions between Exalogic Solutions and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd
Published : June 25, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
Ernakulam: Veena T, owner of IT firm Exalogic Solutions and daughter of former Kerala Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday for a second round of questioning in connection with the alleged CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case.
Veena arrived at the ED office accompanied by her husband and MLA P A Mohamed Riyas, also a former Kerala minister in the Pinarayi cabinet. The latest questioning follows the ED's examination of documents received from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) relating to transactions between Exalogic Solutions and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).
The ED had earlier questioned Veena for more than eight hours and subsequently issued a fresh summons after reviewing her previous statements. During the first round of questioning, officials sought details regarding financial transactions, payments received from CMRL, and services allegedly provided by Exalogic Solutions.
Veena was initially asked to appear before the agency earlier this month but sought additional time citing health concerns. The ED later issued a fresh notice directing her to appear, following which she was questioned on June 17.
The investigation stems from findings by the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board, which indicated that payments were made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions despite questions over the nature of services rendered. Based on these findings, multiple agencies, including the ED and SFIO, initiated separate inquiries.
According to investigators, the probe is examining allegations that Exalogic Solutions received approximately ₹2.78 crore from CMRL. The ED is also scrutinising a Rs 50 lakh loan transaction involving Empower India Capital Investments, a company linked to CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha.
Officials said the agency is analysing financial records, digital transaction data, banking details and related agreements as part of the ongoing investigation. No charges have been proven, and the inquiry remains underway.
The case has attracted significant political attention in Kerala, with central agencies continuing their investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
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