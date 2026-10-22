CMRL-Exalogic Case: Former Keralam CM To Skip ED Summons, Cites Assembly Session And SC Stay
Pinarayi Vijayan informed of his decision on proceedings in the VACB case and ED is examining its next course of action after seeking legal advice.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Ernakulam: Keralam two-time chief minister and Leader of Opposition(LOP) Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the Enforcement Directorate that he will not appear before the agency on Friday (October 23) for questioning in the alleged monthly pay-off case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by his daughter, Veena T.
In a letter to the ED, Vijayan cited the ongoing Keralam Legislative Assembly session and the recent Supreme Court order staying further proceedings in the related Vigilance case. The agency is understood to be examining the legal implications before deciding on its next steps.
The ED had summoned Vijayan to appear at its Ernakulam regional office after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The summons was reportedly pasted at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
The development follows a series of legal proceedings concerning the alleged payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions.
Legal Battle Over Vigilance Probe
The ED had earlier approached the Keralam State Police Chief and DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, seeking the registration of a case and a detailed investigation into the transactions. The matter subsequently reached the Keralam High Court through a public interest litigation.
A single judge directed the registration of a case naming Vijayan as an accused. His challenge before a division bench was dismissed, following which he approached the Supreme Court. The apex court subsequently granted an interim stay on further proceedings in the Vigilance case for a week.
The Supreme Court's interim order concerns the Vigilance proceedings and does not, by itself, amount to a stay of the separate ED investigation under the PMLA.
The ED's decision on whether to issue a fresh summons or take other steps is expected to follow legal consultation.
HC Division Bench To Hear Plea
Meanwhile, the Keralam High Court division bench is scheduled to hear on Saturday a petition filed by Vijayan and his family seeking to halt the ED investigation in the monthly pay-off case.
The petition has returned to consideration in the wake of the Supreme Court's interim order concerning the Vigilance proceedings. The hearing is expected to address the legal grounds raised by the petitioners against the ED investigation.
Background
The case concerns alleged payments by Ernakulam-based CMRL to Exalogic Solutions, the company owned by Veena. Investigative findings have raised questions about payments allegedly made without corresponding services being rendered.
Transactions amounting to approximately ₹1.72 crore are under scrutiny. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) investigated the corporate transactions, while the Vigilance department and the ED are pursuing separate proceedings under their respective legal mandates.
The ED initiated its investigation based on information emerging from the SFIO's findings. Its probe focuses on whether the transactions attract provisions of the PMLA.
The main opposition part Communist Party of India (Marxists) has described the proceedings against former Keralam chief minister as politically motivated and maintained that it will challenge the agency's actions through legal and political means.
The upcoming High Court hearing is expected to be significant for the petitioners' challenge to the ED investigation.
Meanwhile, the agency's next steps will depend on its legal assessment and any further judicial directions. The allegations remain subject to adjudication.
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