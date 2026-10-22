ETV Bharat / state

CMRL-Exalogic Case: Former Keralam CM To Skip ED Summons, Cites Assembly Session And SC Stay

Pinarayi Vijayan cited the ongoing Keralam Legislative Assembly session and Supreme Court order staying further proceedings in the related Vigilance case. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: Keralam two-time chief minister and Leader of Opposition(LOP) Pinarayi Vijayan has informed the Enforcement Directorate that he will not appear before the agency on Friday (October 23) for questioning in the alleged monthly pay-off case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by his daughter, Veena T.

In a letter to the ED, Vijayan cited the ongoing Keralam Legislative Assembly session and the recent Supreme Court order staying further proceedings in the related Vigilance case. The agency is understood to be examining the legal implications before deciding on its next steps.

The ED had summoned Vijayan to appear at its Ernakulam regional office after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The summons was reportedly pasted at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

The development follows a series of legal proceedings concerning the alleged payments made by CMRL to Exalogic Solutions.

Legal Battle Over Vigilance Probe

The ED had earlier approached the Keralam State Police Chief and DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar, seeking the registration of a case and a detailed investigation into the transactions. The matter subsequently reached the Keralam High Court through a public interest litigation.

A single judge directed the registration of a case naming Vijayan as an accused. His challenge before a division bench was dismissed, following which he approached the Supreme Court. The apex court subsequently granted an interim stay on further proceedings in the Vigilance case for a week.

The Supreme Court's interim order concerns the Vigilance proceedings and does not, by itself, amount to a stay of the separate ED investigation under the PMLA.

The ED's decision on whether to issue a fresh summons or take other steps is expected to follow legal consultation.

HC Division Bench To Hear Plea

Meanwhile, the Keralam High Court division bench is scheduled to hear on Saturday a petition filed by Vijayan and his family seeking to halt the ED investigation in the monthly pay-off case.