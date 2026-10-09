ETV Bharat / state

CMRL-Exalogic Case: Keralam HC Sets Aside SIT Decision, Orders VACB To Register FIR Against Pinarayi, daughter Veena and Son-In-Law Riyas

Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas. ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: In a major setback to the Congress-led United Democratic Front, Keralam government, the High Court has set aside its decision to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) for a preliminary inquiry into the CMRL-Exalogic case and directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas, among other suspected persons.

Justice A Badharudeen allowed a petition filed by activist-lawyer K M Shajahan, ruling that the information forwarded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) disclosed sufficient preliminary material indicating possible cognisable offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court held that no further preliminary inquiry was necessary before registering an FIR in this case.

The court directed the State Police Chief (SPC) and Director General of Police (DGP) or the head of the SIT to hand over the information received from the ED to the VACB Director without delay. The ED was also directed to forward all necessary documents to the VACB, which must register the FIR and proceed in accordance with law.

SIT's Preliminary Inquiry Route Set Aside

The Keralam government had constituted a Crime Branch SIT headed by Additional DGP H Venkatesh to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations instead of immediately registering an FIR. The government maintained that the police were entitled to examine the material before deciding whether a criminal case was warranted.

Shajahan challenged this decision, arguing that the ED had already supplied information indicating possible offences and that the state could not indefinitely postpone registration of a case by ordering another preliminary inquiry. The ED also supported the demand for an FIR.

The High Court accepted the petitioner's contention and set aside the government's decision to form the SIT without registering an FIR. The order requires the relevant information and documents to be transferred to the VACB for registration of the case.

The operative direction concerns the SIT's preliminary-inquiry mandate; it should not be reported as a formal dissolution of the entire SIT unless the order expressly states so.

What Is The CMRL-Exalogic Case?

The controversy concerns financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), a private mineral-processing company in Ernakulam, and Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT firm associated with Veena.

The ED has examined payments reportedly amounting to approximately ₹1.72 crore made by CMRL to Exalogic between 2017 and 2020, allegedly without corresponding services. The transactions came under scrutiny following findings by the Income Tax Department's Interim Settlement Board.