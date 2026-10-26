CMRL–Exalogic Case: Kerala High Court Division Bench Stays Vigilance Probe For Four Weeks
Interim relief for former Keralam two-time CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas; HC issues notices to ED and VACB.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
Ernakulam: In interim relief to former Keralam two-time and reigning Leader of Opposition (LOP) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas, MLA and former minister, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has stayed the Vigilance investigation in the controversial Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) monthly pay-off case for four weeks.
The bench, comprising Justice K Natarajan and Justice Johnson John, passed the order after admitting appeals challenging an earlier single-judge ruling that directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR and investigate allegations linked to payments made by CMRL to political figures and others.
The division bench also issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Vigilance department, with the matter scheduled to be considered again after four weeks.
Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | Former CM and LoP Pinarayi Vijayan says, "I have always placed my faith in the country's legal system at every stage. I was firmly confident that the law would take its own course. Today’s position taken by the Kerala High Court is a reflection of that.”— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2026
The stay provides temporary relief to the appellants by halting the Vigilance probe during the specified period. It does not amount to a final ruling on the allegations or the merits of the appeals.
Single-Judge Order Challenged
The appeals were filed against the single-judge order directing the registration of an FIR and a probe into the alleged payments. The state government had earlier expressed disagreement with the direction, arguing that a preliminary inquiry should have been conducted before ordering the registration of an FIR.
Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra, appearing through video conference, and N Hariharan represented Pinarayi Vijayan and the other appellants.
The defence argued that certain aspects of the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Companies Act and questioned whether parallel investigations by other agencies could proceed in the circumstances.
The appellants also challenged the standing and motives of petitioner K M Shajahan, referring to his alleged political background. These submissions form part of the arguments in the appeals and are not findings by the court.
The ED opposed the request for a stay, urging the division bench to allow the investigation to proceed.
ED Refers To Records And Diary
During the hearing, the ED informed the court that its investigation had uncovered financial records, including a diary reportedly containing the names of Pinarayi Vijayan and the wife of former minister P A Mohamed Riyas.
The agency said it had forwarded a communication to the Director General of Police under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), seeking appropriate action, as it could not directly register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The contents and evidentiary significance of the documents cited by the ED remain matters to be assessed through the relevant legal proceedings. The existence of a name in a document does not, by itself, establish criminal wrongdoing.
SC Order Preceded Hearing
The division bench took up the appeals after the appellants produced a Supreme Court order that had temporarily paused the proceedings and directed the High Court to reconsider the appeals on their merits.
The Vigilance had registered an FIR pursuant to the earlier single-judge direction. The division bench’s latest interim order now places the investigation on hold for four weeks, subject to the terms of the court’s order and any subsequent directions.
What Is the CMRL–Exalogic Case?
The controversy centres on alleged payments by CMRL to Veena T’s now-defunct firm, Exalogic Solutions, and allegations of payments to political leaders and others without corresponding services.
The issue came into focus following findings attributed to the Income Tax Department’s Interim Settlement Board concerning transactions between CMRL and Exalogic. The allegations have since led to multiple legal proceedings and investigations, alongside a prolonged political dispute in Kerala.
The latest High Court order marks an important interim development in the case. The next hearing, after four weeks, is expected to address the competing arguments over the Vigilance probe and the legal grounds raised in the appeals.
The allegations remain subject to judicial scrutiny, and the interim stay should not be interpreted as either a finding of guilt or a final exoneration of the appellants.
Also read
Cheranalloor Mercedes Crash: Keralam Police Lapses In Fatal Accident Involving Judge's Minor Son; Home Minister Assures Strong Action
Kerala High Court Seeks Explanation From Judge After Minor Son’s Luxury Car Kills Scooterist In Ernakulam
CMRL-Exalogic Case: Former Keralam CM To Skip ED Summons, Cites Assembly Session And SC Stay