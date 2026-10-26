ETV Bharat / state

CMRL–Exalogic Case: Kerala High Court Division Bench Stays Vigilance Probe For Four Weeks

Ernakulam: In interim relief to former Keralam two-time and reigning Leader of Opposition (LOP) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas, MLA and former minister, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has stayed the Vigilance investigation in the controversial Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) monthly pay-off case for four weeks.

The bench, comprising Justice K Natarajan and Justice Johnson John, passed the order after admitting appeals challenging an earlier single-judge ruling that directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register an FIR and investigate allegations linked to payments made by CMRL to political figures and others.

The division bench also issued notices to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Vigilance department, with the matter scheduled to be considered again after four weeks.

The stay provides temporary relief to the appellants by halting the Vigilance probe during the specified period. It does not amount to a final ruling on the allegations or the merits of the appeals.

Single-Judge Order Challenged

The appeals were filed against the single-judge order directing the registration of an FIR and a probe into the alleged payments. The state government had earlier expressed disagreement with the direction, arguing that a preliminary inquiry should have been conducted before ordering the registration of an FIR.

Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra, appearing through video conference, and N Hariharan represented Pinarayi Vijayan and the other appellants.

The defence argued that certain aspects of the matter fell within the jurisdiction of the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Companies Act and questioned whether parallel investigations by other agencies could proceed in the circumstances.

The appellants also challenged the standing and motives of petitioner K M Shajahan, referring to his alleged political background. These submissions form part of the arguments in the appeals and are not findings by the court.

The ED opposed the request for a stay, urging the division bench to allow the investigation to proceed.

ED Refers To Records And Diary

During the hearing, the ED informed the court that its investigation had uncovered financial records, including a diary reportedly containing the names of Pinarayi Vijayan and the wife of former minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

The agency said it had forwarded a communication to the Director General of Police under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), seeking appropriate action, as it could not directly register a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.