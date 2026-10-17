ETV Bharat / state

CMRL-Exalogic Case: ED Affixes Summons At Former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence

ED officials visited the residence to serve the notice but found that Pinarayi Vijayan was not present. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has affixed a summons at the rented residence of former two-time Keralam Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan, near Bakery Junction, here, directing him to appear before the agency on October 23 in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case.

ED officials visited the residence to serve the notice but found that Vijayan was not present. They subsequently affixed the summons to the premises, describing the step as a routine procedure when a notice cannot be handed over directly to the recipient.

Vijayan is currently in Kannur. Reports indicate that he may cite the ongoing 16th Keralam Legislative Assembly second session, scheduled to conclude on September 29, as a reason for being unable to appear on the scheduled date.

The development comes amid a fresh legal challenge by Vijayan, who has approached the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court’s direction to register an FIR in the alleged payoff case. The Supreme Court on Friday (October 16), declined an urgent hearing but indicated that the matter could be considered during the Dussehra vacation or after the court reopens on October 26.

The ED maintains that it is proceeding with its investigation, while the CPI(M) has objected to the manner in which the summons was served.

CPI(M) Calls Action ‘Anti-Democratic’

Communist Party of India (Marxists) leader and state committee member V Sivankutty criticised the ED’s action, arguing that the agency should take into account the fact that the matter is under consideration by the Supreme Court.

Sivankutty said Vijayan was neither missing nor outside the state and questioned the decision to affix the notice at his residence. He described the action as “anti-democratic” and alleged that officials returned with police personnel to serve the summons after earlier visits.

He also alleged that the state government was complicit in the action. According to Sivankutty, ED officials asked people present at the residence to act as witnesses to the service of the summons, but none agreed.

The residence had previously witnessed protests when ED officials arrived to record statements in connection with the case. CPI(M) workers gathered at the spot, and violence reportedly followed, leaving ED officials injured and damaging their vehicle.