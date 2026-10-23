ETV Bharat / state

CMRL Bribery Case: Kerala HC Posts Vijayan, Family’s Appeals Against FIR Order To Oct 26

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday posted to October 26 the appeals filed by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family members challenging a single judge's order directing the registration of an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The appeals filed by Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Muhammed Riyas MLA, came up before a Division Bench comprising Justice Sathish Ninan and Justice P Krishna Kumar, which posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

Even though Vijayan's counsel submitted that the Supreme Court has stayed the VACB probe only for a limited period, the court said that the appeals will be considered on Monday.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the state police seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan and his family, based on evidence gathered during its investigation into alleged payments by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Instead of registering a case, the state police decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the ED's report. On October 9, the High Court directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case based on the ED report submitted to the state police.

Two FIRs were subsequently registered, following which the ED initiated separate investigations under the PMLA against Vijayan and his family. On October 15, the High Court rejected applications by Vijayan, Veena and Riyas seeking permission to appeal against the single judge's order. They then approached the Supreme Court, which stayed the VACB investigation for a week and directed them to pursue an appeal before a Division Bench of the High Court.