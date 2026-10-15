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CMRL 'Bribery' Case: Kerala HC Dismisses Vijayan, Others' Pleas to File Appeal Against FIR Order

Former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ( File/IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kochi: In a setback to former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his kin, the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas to file appeals against a single-judge direction to lodge an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

A bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John rejected the applications of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas to file an appeal against the single's judge's October 9 order.