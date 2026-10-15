ETV Bharat / state

CMRL 'Bribery' Case: Kerala HC Dismisses Vijayan, Others' Pleas to File Appeal Against FIR Order

Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals, have claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9.

CMRL 'Bribery' Case: Kerala HC Dismisses Vijayan, Others' Pleas to File Appeal Against FIR Order
Former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File/IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kochi: In a setback to former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his kin, the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas to file appeals against a single-judge direction to lodge an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

A bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John rejected the applications of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas to file an appeal against the single's judge's October 9 order.

The bench said that the October 9 order "has not affected the applicants' rights to pursue the constitutional statutory remedy against the registration of the FIR". "All the applications seeking leave to file appeal are dismissed," it said.

The detailed judgement is awaited. Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals, have claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9 direction to lodge the FIR.

Also read:

  1. Kerala HC Declines Interim Stay Of Order To Register FIR Against Vijayan In CMRL 'Bribery' Case
  2. Ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan Moves High Court As Vigilance Registers FIRs Against Him And His Family In CMRL Payoff Case

TAGGED:

PINARAYI VIJAYAN
KERALA HIGH COURT
KERALA CMRL BRIBERY CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.