CMRL 'Bribery' Case: Kerala HC Dismisses Vijayan, Others' Pleas to File Appeal Against FIR Order
Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals, have claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9.
By PTI
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Kochi: In a setback to former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his kin, the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas to file appeals against a single-judge direction to lodge an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.
A bench of Justices K Natarajan and Johnson John rejected the applications of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas to file an appeal against the single's judge's October 9 order.
The bench said that the October 9 order "has not affected the applicants' rights to pursue the constitutional statutory remedy against the registration of the FIR". "All the applications seeking leave to file appeal are dismissed," it said.
The detailed judgement is awaited. Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals, have claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9 direction to lodge the FIR.
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