ETV Bharat / state

CMFRI Launches 'Shark Aware' App And E-Learning Module To Protect Marine Ecosystems

Ernakulam: Sharks and rays play a crucial role in maintaining the balance and health of marine ecosystems. However, overfishing and limited scientific awareness have placed several of these species at risk of decline and possible extinction.

In a significant step towards marine conservation, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), the premier tropical marine fisheries research body based in Ernakulam, has launched a new technological initiative titled the 'Shark Aware' app along with an interactive e-learning module aimed at identifying and protecting rare shark and ray species.

The 'Shark Aware' mobile application is designed to help fishermen, fisheries officials, and researchers accurately identify whether sharks and rays caught during fishing activities are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, as amended in 2022.

The app provides comprehensive details on species listed under various schedules of the Act, along with information on international trade restrictions. It includes images, scientific names, anatomical features, and distinguishing characteristics, enabling users to determine at sea whether a catch is legally protected or prohibited.