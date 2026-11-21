ETV Bharat / state

Yogi Adityanath Lends Shoulder To His Mother's Bier; Last Rites In Haridwar

Pauri Garhwal: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lent a shoulder to his mother's bier as her mortal remains are being taken to Haridwar for last rites on Saturday.

Savitri Devi, 91, died on Friday morning at her ancestral home in Panchur village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district after a prolonged illness. Adityanath travelled to his native village later in the day after addressing a public programme in Gorakhpur to pay his respects.

He also paid his last respects by offering a floral garland to his mother's photograph and was seen getting emotional as he bid her farewell. Adityanath will travel to Haridwar by road via the Lakshman Jhula Barrage route. Preparations for the funeral are underway at the Namami Gange Ghat in Haridwar. Adityanath is scheduled to be in Uttarakhand till 2.15 pm for the last rites and related ceremonies.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, several ministers from the Uttar Pradesh government, and various senior politicians and saints are expected to attend the funeral. The administration has put in place stringent security and traffic arrangements along the route from Panchur to Haridwar.

The UP chief minister received the news of his mother's demise while addressing a public programme in Gorakhpur on Friday. Adityanath was speaking at a tablet distribution programme at Champa Devi Park, where more than 50,000 beneficiaries were to receive tablets, when the news reached him on Friday.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan was among the first to receive the information and subsequently informed Avnish Awasthi, advisor to the Uttar Pradesh government and a former IAS officer. After completing his nearly 61-minute address, Adityanath moved towards the rear of the stage, where Awasthi conveyed the news to him. His facial expressions briefly changed, but he maintained his composure and continued with the programme.