CM Yadav Relinquishes Role As Minister In-Charge of Indore, Hands Post To Cabinet Colleague Kashyap
An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday stated that Kashyap has been appointed as the minister-in-charge of Indore district.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav relinquished his role as Indore district’s in-charge minister on Wednesday and assigned the responsibility to cabinet colleague Chaitanya Kashyap, an official said.
With this, Kashyap, the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), will now be in charge of three key districts -- Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Indore.
It may be noted that when the BJP government assigned charge of different districts to ministers in August 2024, nine months after assuming office, the CM got the responsibility of Indore, the state's commercial capital.
Since then, he has come under attack from the Opposition as well as some leaders within his own party. When the contaminated water issue emerged in Indore's Bhagirathpura area in late December 2025, the Opposition Congress questioned his position as the minister in-charge of the district.
An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday stated that Kashyap has been appointed as the minister in-charge of Indore district.
Shortly after this order, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that the Chief Minister had relinquished the charge due to the "political filth" spread by the BJP in one of the country's cleanest cities and the "deplorable state" of Indore.
In a post on social media platform X, he remarked, "Running away from responsibilities is the BJP's character." He claimed that layers of corruption were exposed in Indore, the "Narak Nigam" (referring to
municipal corporation) led to (contaminated water-linked) deaths in Bhagirathpura, crime increased, drug abuse cases surfaced, and law and order deteriorated, but the Chief Minister remained silent.
"When people started asking questions and the Congress demanded accountability, the 'scared Chief Minister' relinquished the charge of Indore," Patwari said. Tagging Yadav in the post, the Congress leader insisted that relinquishing the charge does not absolve him of his responsibilities towards Indore.
Patwari said, "The suffering of Indore and people's questions will not end with the appointment of a new minister-in-charge. You may escape the chaos in Indore, but remember, the Congress will not leave you alone at any cost." The former state minister emphasised that every "government murder" will be accounted for and declared that the fight for people and their rights will continue.
Also read: