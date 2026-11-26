ETV Bharat / state

CM Yadav Relinquishes Role As Minister In-Charge of Indore, Hands Post To Cabinet Colleague Kashyap

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav relinquished his role as Indore district’s in-charge minister on Wednesday and assigned the responsibility to cabinet colleague Chaitanya Kashyap, an official said.

With this, Kashyap, the Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), will now be in charge of three key districts -- Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Indore.

It may be noted that when the BJP government assigned charge of different districts to ministers in August 2024, nine months after assuming office, the CM got the responsibility of Indore, the state's commercial capital.

Since then, he has come under attack from the Opposition as well as some leaders within his own party. When the contaminated water issue emerged in Indore's Bhagirathpura area in late December 2025, the Opposition Congress questioned his position as the minister in-charge of the district.

An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Wednesday stated that Kashyap has been appointed as the minister in-charge of Indore district.

Shortly after this order, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that the Chief Minister had relinquished the charge due to the "political filth" spread by the BJP in one of the country's cleanest cities and the "deplorable state" of Indore.