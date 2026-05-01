ETV Bharat / state

Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: CM Yadav Halts Statewide Operations, Orders High-Level Probe Amid Negligence Allegations

Jabalpur: In the wake of the tragic incident that occurred during a cruise tour at the Bargi Dam after the onset of a fierce cyclone, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, has issued a complete ban on cruise services in the state.

He said to prevent such incidents in the future, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be formulated for adventure sports. Yadav, who also visited the accident site, said that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

Speaking to the media there, he said, "We have already ordered an inquiry. Detailed information regarding the cause of the accident will only become available after the investigation report is submitted."

He has already ordered a high-level inquiry into the entire matter. The Chief Minister further said members of the rescue team, who pulled people out of the water during the accident, will be honoured on August 15.

The government has constituted a specialised committee comprising the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, a state Secretary, and the Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner to probe the root causes of the accident, prevailing circumstances, and whether established protocols were ignored.

Upon arriving in Jabalpur, Yadav immediately reached out to the families who had lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. Meeting with the relatives, he assured them that the state government stands with them during this hour of crisis. He urged every family not to feel alone. During this visit, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devra and Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh accompanied him.

According to Yadav, Riyaz Hussain remained trapped inside the cruise vessel for four to five hours following the accident. "I have just met with him and his family members," he said. Riyaz recounted, "I had resigned myself to the belief that I would not survive. The government has announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each for the families of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each.”