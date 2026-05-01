Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: CM Yadav Halts Statewide Operations, Orders High-Level Probe Amid Negligence Allegations
Mohan Yadav said members of the rescue team, who pulled people out of the water during the accident, will be honoured on August 15.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 11:20 PM IST
Jabalpur: In the wake of the tragic incident that occurred during a cruise tour at the Bargi Dam after the onset of a fierce cyclone, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav, has issued a complete ban on cruise services in the state.
He said to prevent such incidents in the future, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be formulated for adventure sports. Yadav, who also visited the accident site, said that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.
Speaking to the media there, he said, "We have already ordered an inquiry. Detailed information regarding the cause of the accident will only become available after the investigation report is submitted."
He has already ordered a high-level inquiry into the entire matter. The Chief Minister further said members of the rescue team, who pulled people out of the water during the accident, will be honoured on August 15.
The government has constituted a specialised committee comprising the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, a state Secretary, and the Jabalpur Divisional Commissioner to probe the root causes of the accident, prevailing circumstances, and whether established protocols were ignored.
Upon arriving in Jabalpur, Yadav immediately reached out to the families who had lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. Meeting with the relatives, he assured them that the state government stands with them during this hour of crisis. He urged every family not to feel alone. During this visit, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devra and Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh accompanied him.
According to Yadav, Riyaz Hussain remained trapped inside the cruise vessel for four to five hours following the accident. "I have just met with him and his family members," he said. Riyaz recounted, "I had resigned myself to the belief that I would not survive. The government has announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each for the families of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh each.”
Meanwhile, the victims of the accident also shared their harrowing experiences. Manoj Sen, a resident of Hanuman Tal in Jabalpur, is currently unable to answer his three hospitalised children when they ask why their mother did not accompany them. Ankita, Tanishka, and Tanishk are currently admitted to the hospital, while their mother, Jyoti, lost her life in the cruise mishap.
Manoj recounted, "My family had also gone for the cruise ride. The accident occurred due to inclement weather, but there was also a complete lack of safety arrangements."
Pointing towards negligence, he asked, "Why weren't life jackets distributed earlier? They were handed out only when the cruise began to sink. Furthermore, the cruise vessel was in such a poor condition that it capsized within just two minutes. No one even had a chance to react or steady themselves."
Manoj explained, "Everyone was being instructed to go to the lower deck. Those who went below are the ones who drowned; those who remained on the upper deck survived."
Arnab Das Gupta, organising secretary of the All India Defence Employees Federation, and his team are currently searching for their colleague. Their colleague, Kamaraj—a native of Tamil Nadu—was also on board the ill-fated cruise.
He said, "We received information about yesterday's incident immediately after the accident occurred. Our colleague, Kamaraj, hailed from Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Members of Kamaraj's family had earlier travelled from Trichy. A total of nine family members, excluding his mother-in-law and father-in-law, went for a trip. Seven of them went for the cruise ride.”
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