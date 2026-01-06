ETV Bharat / state

Let's Forget The Past: Chhattisgarh CM, On State's Failure To Meet Employment Guarantee Under MGNREGA

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai addressing press conference at BJP state office inside Kushabhau Thackeray complex in Raipur on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while addressing a press conference at the BJP state office inside the Kushabhau Thackeray complex on Monday (January 5), came under intense scrutiny over the Centre's new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme. In response to a question about the state's failure to ensure even 52 days of employment on average in a year under the previous Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme that targeted 100 days of employment — which the VB-G RAM G scheme has replaced — the CM said: "Let's forget the past." The dismal employment figures, which were for FY 2023-24, had come up in Parliament when the Centre pushed through the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the existing MGNREGA. At the presser, several questions, from payment rates to timelines, remained unanswered. Here's what the Chhattisgarh CM had to say: On 52 days of employment actually offered on average under MGNREGA in Chhattisgarh, versus the 125 days of employment promised under VB-G RAM G, and whether the government is running away from its own figures, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Let's forget the past."