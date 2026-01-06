Let's Forget The Past: Chhattisgarh CM, On State's Failure To Meet Employment Guarantee Under MGNREGA
Vishnu Deo Sai, while addressing press conference on implementation of VB-G RAM G scheme in Chhattisgarh, also blamed past "Congress failures", explained MGNREGA name change.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while addressing a press conference at the BJP state office inside the Kushabhau Thackeray complex on Monday (January 5), came under intense scrutiny over the Centre's new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme. In response to a question about the state's failure to ensure even 52 days of employment on average in a year under the previous Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme that targeted 100 days of employment — which the VB-G RAM G scheme has replaced — the CM said: "Let's forget the past."
The dismal employment figures, which were for FY 2023-24, had come up in Parliament when the Centre pushed through the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the existing MGNREGA.
At the presser, several questions, from payment rates to timelines, remained unanswered. Here's what the Chhattisgarh CM had to say:
On 52 days of employment actually offered on average under MGNREGA in Chhattisgarh, versus the 125 days of employment promised under VB-G RAM G, and whether the government is running away from its own figures, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Let's forget the past."
On questions about how quickly payouts will be made, the CM said payments will be made within a week, and additional compensation would be given if there are any delays. However, the government failed to provide concrete answers to crucial questions on what the rate of payment would be, and how much the compensation for delays would be.
Regarding a question on the increased financial burden on states under the new 60:40 formula, in which the Centre will contribute 60 per cent and the state government 40 per cent, CM Sai said his government will make provisions for this in the forthcoming Budget. He argued that previously, when 100 per cent of the funds came from the Centre, state governments often saw it as a "free scheme". He said with the state's burden, the work would get done better.
When asked about the change of name for the scheme that earlier carried the name of Mahatma Gandhi, the CM said many of the country's other schemes also do not bear Mahatma Gandhi's name
Responding to the opposition Congress's allegations about the name change, he said several projects have been named after a single family, and added that Mahatma Gandhi's suggestion in 1948 was to dissolve the party. "His last words were 'Hey Ram'," said the CM, alluding to the new name of the scheme.
Also Read:
- Congress Spreading Confusion Over VB G Ram G Scheme: Union Agriculture Minister
- Parliamentary Panel Discusses MGNREGA Shortcomings, Ways To Adopt VB-G RAM G Act Smoothly
- 'PM Modi Single Handedly Destroyed MGNREGA': Rahul Gandhi
- AIAWU To Mobilise Members To Oppose VB-G RAM G Act, Protests Planned Across India