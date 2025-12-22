ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijayan Condemns Palakkad Lynching, Assures Compensation For Family

Palakkad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that the state government will ensure justice and fair compensation for the family of Ram Narayan, a Chhattisgarh native, who was killed following a mob lynching incident in Walayar.

Emphasising that the investigation is progressing rapidly, Vijayan said such acts, which tarnish the reputation of a civilised society, can never be tolerated and urged everyone to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents from recurring. The government has appointed a special team led by the Palakkad SP to investigate the case. District crime branch DYSP Gopakumar is the investigating officer, and the district police chief is overseeing the probe. Reports suggest that the FIR will be updated with additional charges.

District police chief Ajith Kumar mentioned that a video footage shows individuals questioning if the youth was Bangladeshi, and the police are investigating if this was the motive behind the murder. The investigation is proceeding based on witness statements and digital evidence, he added.

The Remand Report

The remand report reveals that 31-year-old Narayan of Bilaspur was brutally assaulted by the accused with the intent of murder. The first and second accused, Anu and Prasad, allegedly beat him with sticks and hands, while the third accused, Murali, slapped him on the face. Ananthan, the fourth accused, kicked him in the abdomen, while the fifth accused struck him on the head. The victim was detained by the accused under the allegation that he was a thief.

A pre-postmortem examination revealed over 40 injuries on Narayan's body. Besides broken ribs caused by heavy sticks, the body bore marks of being kicked and dragged along the ground. The cause of death was severe internal bleeding in the brain and multiple traumatic injuries. After the assault, Narayan lay bleeding on the road for nearly 1.5 hours before being taken to Palakkad District Hospital, where he passed away.

'A Situation for Kerala to Hang its Head in Shame'

CPM state secretary MV Govindan alleged that the RSS was behind the lynching. Minister MB Rajesh also claimed that the attack was led by RSS leaders who labelled the victim a "Bangladeshi." Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said this is a situation where Kerala must hang its head in shame, calling it disgraceful that Malayalis were behind such an act. Ramesh Chennithala also demanded that the government accept the family's demands and provide adequate compensation.