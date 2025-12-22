CM Vijayan Condemns Palakkad Lynching, Assures Compensation For Family
CPM state secretary MV Govindan alleged that the RSS was behind the lynching. Minister MB Rajesh claimed that the attack was led by RSS leaders.
Published : December 22, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Palakkad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that the state government will ensure justice and fair compensation for the family of Ram Narayan, a Chhattisgarh native, who was killed following a mob lynching incident in Walayar.
Emphasising that the investigation is progressing rapidly, Vijayan said such acts, which tarnish the reputation of a civilised society, can never be tolerated and urged everyone to remain vigilant to prevent such incidents from recurring. The government has appointed a special team led by the Palakkad SP to investigate the case. District crime branch DYSP Gopakumar is the investigating officer, and the district police chief is overseeing the probe. Reports suggest that the FIR will be updated with additional charges.
District police chief Ajith Kumar mentioned that a video footage shows individuals questioning if the youth was Bangladeshi, and the police are investigating if this was the motive behind the murder. The investigation is proceeding based on witness statements and digital evidence, he added.
The Remand Report
The remand report reveals that 31-year-old Narayan of Bilaspur was brutally assaulted by the accused with the intent of murder. The first and second accused, Anu and Prasad, allegedly beat him with sticks and hands, while the third accused, Murali, slapped him on the face. Ananthan, the fourth accused, kicked him in the abdomen, while the fifth accused struck him on the head. The victim was detained by the accused under the allegation that he was a thief.
A pre-postmortem examination revealed over 40 injuries on Narayan's body. Besides broken ribs caused by heavy sticks, the body bore marks of being kicked and dragged along the ground. The cause of death was severe internal bleeding in the brain and multiple traumatic injuries. After the assault, Narayan lay bleeding on the road for nearly 1.5 hours before being taken to Palakkad District Hospital, where he passed away.
'A Situation for Kerala to Hang its Head in Shame'
CPM state secretary MV Govindan alleged that the RSS was behind the lynching. Minister MB Rajesh also claimed that the attack was led by RSS leaders who labelled the victim a "Bangladeshi." Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheesan said this is a situation where Kerala must hang its head in shame, calling it disgraceful that Malayalis were behind such an act. Ramesh Chennithala also demanded that the government accept the family's demands and provide adequate compensation.
Revenue Minister K Rajan said the government sees the Walayar mob lynching case with utmost seriousness and confirmed that compensation would be provided to the family. He added that the cabinet would take a final decision regarding aid from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The minister spoke to the media following a discussion with Narayan's relatives. "The government views Ram Narayan's murder as a very grave matter. There are no disputes with the family members. The decisions of the government and the action committee are aligned. We discussed the matter with the family to clear some confusion. A special team has been assigned to the case. We understand five people have been arrested. This is a case involving racial profiling and hate; the person was attacked after being called a 'Bangladeshi,'" the Minister said.
Action Committee and Family’s Response
The Action Committee stated that their protest continued last night because the government's promises were not initially given in writing. However, they expressed hope following today's talks with the Minister. Their primary demands included a special investigation team and financial aid for the family. Representatives from both the Chhattisgarh and Kerala governments have spoken with the family.
"All our demands have been considered. We are grateful to the Kerala government and the district administrations of Palakkad and Thrissur. We faced language barriers, but the media and others provided great support. We will return home with the body once the procedures are complete," said Shashikant Baghel, Ram Narayan's brother.
Minister Alleges RSS Involvement
Minister MB Rajesh launched a scathing attack on the Sangh Parivar, alleging that the killing was a result of their "politics of hate." He claimed the mob attacked Ram Narayan after accusing him of being a Bangladeshi. He assured that stringent measures would be taken to ensure the accused receive maximum punishment. "This stems from racial hatred and communal politics. Narayan is a victim of the communal poison being spread by the Sangh Parivar across the country. No questions are being asked to the Sangh leadership, and they remain silent about the fact that the accused are their workers," Rajesh alleged.
Special Investigation Underway
The crime branch has taken over the case following widespread protests. Five individuals from Attappallam — Anu, Prasad, Murali, Ananthan, and Bipin — have been remanded. Police suspect that women might also be involved in the incident and are investigating whether they had a direct role in the assault. The current investigation is also zeroin in on mobile phone records.
