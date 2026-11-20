ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Turns Pall Bearer, Carries Body Of Party MLA VS Babu On His Shoulders In Chennai

CM Vijay carrying VS Babu's body on his shoulder in Chennai ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on Saturday turned pall bearer and carried the body of VS Babu, TVK MLA from Kolathur constituency, who passed away on Friday after a heart attack, on his shoulders.

Vijay carried the body along with others from Babu's house to the funeral van. Babu (75) had been undergoing treatment for the last over two months at the MGM Hospital in Aminjikarai, Chennai. Following his demise, his mortal remains were taken to his residence in Perambur to allow people to pay their tributes.

The funeral procession started at 4 pm. Apart from Vijay, the procession was attended by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, various ministers, TVK MLAs, party officials, cadre, and members of the public. Vijay carried the mortal remains of Babu, draped in the TVK party flag, on his shoulders and placed it on a vehicle decorated with flowers. The procession moved through Lakshmi Amman Koil Street and past Don Bosco School in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, eventually reaching the Pallavan Salai Hindu Crematorium where Babu was cremated. CM Vijay looks at the body of VS Babu at the latter's residence in Chennai (X@CMOTamilnadu)