CM Vijay Turns Pall Bearer, Carries Body Of Party MLA VS Babu On His Shoulders In Chennai
The Chief Minister carried Babu's body from the latter's residence to a van decorated with flowers. Babu was cremated at Pallavan Salai crematorium.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on Saturday turned pall bearer and carried the body of VS Babu, TVK MLA from Kolathur constituency, who passed away on Friday after a heart attack, on his shoulders.
Vijay carried the body along with others from Babu's house to the funeral van. Babu (75) had been undergoing treatment for the last over two months at the MGM Hospital in Aminjikarai, Chennai. Following his demise, his mortal remains were taken to his residence in Perambur to allow people to pay their tributes.
The funeral procession started at 4 pm. Apart from Vijay, the procession was attended by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, various ministers, TVK MLAs, party officials, cadre, and members of the public. Vijay carried the mortal remains of Babu, draped in the TVK party flag, on his shoulders and placed it on a vehicle decorated with flowers.
The procession moved through Lakshmi Amman Koil Street and past Don Bosco School in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, eventually reaching the Pallavan Salai Hindu Crematorium where Babu was cremated.
On Friday, Vijay, who is also the president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) paid his respects to the departed soul by placing a garland on the body and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Various ministers, TVK MLAs, leaders of alliance parties, and representatives from several other political parties also paid their final respects at Babu's residences.
மாண்புமிகு தமிழ்நாடு முதலமைச்சர் திரு.ச.ஜோசப் விஜய் அவர்கள் இன்று (19.11.2026), உடல்நலக்குறைவால் காலமான கொளத்தூர் தொகுதி சட்டமன்ற உறுப்பினர் திரு.வி.எஸ்.பாபு அவர்களின் இல்லத்திற்கு நேரில் சென்று அவரது உடலுக்கு மலர்மாலை வைத்து அஞ்சலி செலுத்தி, குடும்பத்தினருக்கு ஆறுதல் கூறினார். The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru.C.Joseph Vijay visited the residence of the late Thiru.V.S.Babu, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Kolathur, who passed away due to ill health, today (19.11.2026), paid his respects by placing a floral garland on his mortal remains, and offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) November 19, 2026
Condolences also poured in from DMK leader and former Chief Minister MK Stalin, leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin, and AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Babu gained prominence in Tamil Nadu politics by contesting on behalf of the TVK against DMK leader and former Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Kolathur Assembly constituency during the recent Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. Babu emerged victorious in the poll in what could be termed as one of the biggest upsets in Tamil Nadu politics.
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