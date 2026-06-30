ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay To Visit Karur On July 10-11; Meet Stampede Victims' Families, Address Govt Events

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is likely to visit Karur on July 10 and 11, marking his first visit since assuming office. During this, he will meet the families of the 41 people who died in the Karur stampede at a TVK rally last year and interact with them.

On September 27, 2025, a stampede occurred during a TVK campaign in the district, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and several others were injured. The incident had sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu.

Following the incident, Vijay, as the leader of the TVK, had invited the families of the deceased to Chennai to meet them in person and offer his condolences. However, the fact that Vijay met the families in Chennai instead of visiting Karur had become a topic of discussion in the political circles.

In view of the incident, procedures for organising political events and public meetings were revised and the Tamil Nadu government introduced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety at such gatherings. The CBI, probing the stampede had questioned Vijay in Delhi twice and the investigation, which was halted during the Assembly elections, resumed on June 11.

Winning 108 constituencies, TVK formed the government with the support of the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, and Left parties, all of which had been part of the DMK alliance.