ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay To Move Resolution In Assembly Urging Centre To Recognise Tamil As HC's Principal Language

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will move a resolution in the state Assembly on Thursday to urge the Centre to recognise Tamil as the principal language of Madras High Court, official sources said.

The government's resolution is set to refer to Tamil's status as a classical language, the significant advancements in legal vocabulary in the Tamil language and it is also expected to cite facilities like technology-enabled translation.

The resolution, to be piloted by CM Vijay will underscore that Tamil is one of the world's ancient languages, possessing a grammatical and literary heritage spanning several millennia while urging the Centre to allow Tamil as the language of the High Court, sources said.

A discussion is likely on the resolution in the Assembly.