Chief Minister Vijay Targets Previous DMK Regime Over Scams, Triggers Opposition Walkout In TN Assembly
TVK government did not know how to inflate tender costs, collect money through official consultations, accept bribes for government jobs, misuse temple funds, alleged Vijay
Published : June 23, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched a sharp attack on the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government during the concluding day, on Tuesday, of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, accusing the former administration of corruption and financial mismanagement, triggering protests and a walkout by DMK members.
Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor's Address and responding to points raised by the opposition, Vijay defended his government's performance during its first few weeks in office and took aim at critics who questioned the new administration's governance credentials.
Referring to Tamil Nadu's financial situation, the Chief Minister said the state treasury had been left under severe strain by the previous government. He noted that his government had already released a white paper detailing the state's financial condition.
"Some people say we came straight from a film shoot and do not know how to govern. Yes, we do not know how to govern in their style," Vijay remarked. "Our ministers and MLAs know how to serve the people, but not how to siphon off public money."
In a series of pointed remarks, Vijay alleged that his government did not know how to inflate tender costs, collect money through official consultations, accept bribes for government jobs, misuse temple funds, sell public resources for private gain, or divert government money into personal accounts.
He further said his administration was focused on eliminating the drug menace rather than allowing it to flourish, and accused the previous regime of belittling welfare measures aimed at women.
"We know how to create jobs, but not how to take money for appointments. We know how to run a transparent government, but not how to profit from public office," he said.
The Chief Minister's remarks sparked strong protests from DMK legislators, who objected to the allegations. Amid the uproar, members of the opposition staged a walkout from the Assembly.
Vijay's speech came a day after Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the government, alleging that it had failed to highlight any major achievements during its first 40 days in office and raising concerns over power outages in the state.
The Chief Minister's response marked one of the most direct political attacks by the TVK government on the previous DMK administration since assuming office.
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