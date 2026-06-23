ETV Bharat / state

Chief Minister Vijay Targets Previous DMK Regime Over Scams, Triggers Opposition Walkout In TN Assembly

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 23, 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay speaks during the state Legislative Assembly session, in Chennai. ( Etv Bharat )

Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched a sharp attack on the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government during the concluding day, on Tuesday, of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session, accusing the former administration of corruption and financial mismanagement, triggering protests and a walkout by DMK members.

Replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor's Address and responding to points raised by the opposition, Vijay defended his government's performance during its first few weeks in office and took aim at critics who questioned the new administration's governance credentials.

Referring to Tamil Nadu's financial situation, the Chief Minister said the state treasury had been left under severe strain by the previous government. He noted that his government had already released a white paper detailing the state's financial condition.

"Some people say we came straight from a film shoot and do not know how to govern. Yes, we do not know how to govern in their style," Vijay remarked. "Our ministers and MLAs know how to serve the people, but not how to siphon off public money."

In a series of pointed remarks, Vijay alleged that his government did not know how to inflate tender costs, collect money through official consultations, accept bribes for government jobs, misuse temple funds, sell public resources for private gain, or divert government money into personal accounts.