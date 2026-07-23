ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Should Have Spoken To PM On Cauvery Issue: MK Stalin

Chennai: DMK leader and former Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin on Thursday asked a series of questions to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar regarding the Cauvery issue.

He said, "At the 53rd meeting of the Cauvery River Water Management Authority held in Delhi on July 22, the Karnataka government categorically stated that it would not release water from the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu. This has left the farmers of the delta district in deep shock".

Stalin said, "Farmers are struggling to make ends meet due to the deficient southwest monsoon. Furthermore, all parties in Tamil Nadu are registering strong opposition to the Karnataka government's Mekedatu dam construction project."

The former Chief Minister on his official X handle wrote, "The Cauvery River Water Management Authority has repeatedly rejected and delayed the request of Tamil Nadu. This government has already cheated the farmers by not waiving the entire loan. The farmers of the Cauvery Delta are in grave danger of affecting Kuru and putting the cultivation of samba in question."

Stalin said the Chief Minister should have met the Prime Minister. "But the Chief Minister did not speak to the PM. The Water Resources Minister too did not do so. The Chief Minister does not have time to call all the parties and present the legislative resolution against the Mekedatu dam to the Prime Minister in person. He is also struggling to convince the Karnataka government, which refuses to provide Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu," he said.

Stalin further asked the Chief Minister to, "Break the meaningless silence and engage in wartime action to establish statehood. Announce a "new relief package" for farmers affected by Kuruvai and disappointed in samba cultivation."

Stalin's questions for Chief Minister Vijay