CM Vijay Seeks Jaishankar's Help For Release Of 25 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained In Maldives
Vijay said Jaishankar's intervention and subsequent action would provide great reassurance and comfort to the families of the affected fishermen and the entire fishing community.
Published : October 15, 2026 at 5:12 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention to secure the release and safe repatriation of 25 fishermen from Thoothukudi district, who were detained by the Maldivian Coast Guard two days ago, and to recover their three mechanised fishing boats.
In the letter, Vijay stated that the fishermen, along with three mechanised fishing boats, were apprehended by the Maldivian Coast Guard in the early hours of October 13.
He urged Jaishankar to intervene and take up the matter with the Maldivian government through diplomatic channels to facilitate the release of the fishermen, recovery of their fishing vessels, and their safe return home.
The Chief Minister noted that the intervention and subsequent action by the External Affairs Minister would provide great reassurance and comfort to the families of the affected fishermen and the entire fishing community.
Earlier on October 5, Vijay had sought Jaishankar's intervention to secure the release of 20 Tamil Nadu fishermen and 270 impounded mechanised fishing boats in Sri Lankan custody. Expressing concerns over repeated arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen, Vijay said the incidents are causing fear and distress among the fishing communities.
He also said that on October 3, nine fishermen from Rameswaram were detained and their motorised boats were seized.
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