ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Seeks Jaishankar's Help For Release Of 25 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Detained In Maldives

File photo of CM Vijay ( IANS )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention to secure the release and safe repatriation of 25 fishermen from Thoothukudi district, who were detained by the Maldivian Coast Guard two days ago, and to recover their three mechanised fishing boats.

In the letter, Vijay stated that the fishermen, along with three mechanised fishing boats, were apprehended by the Maldivian Coast Guard in the early hours of October 13.

He urged Jaishankar to intervene and take up the matter with the Maldivian government through diplomatic channels to facilitate the release of the fishermen, recovery of their fishing vessels, and their safe return home. The Chief Minister noted that the intervention and subsequent action by the External Affairs Minister would provide great reassurance and comfort to the families of the affected fishermen and the entire fishing community.