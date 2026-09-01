CM Vijay Reportedly Plans UK Investment Mission As Tamil Nadu Steps Up Global Investor Outreach
Ahead of the CM's Britain visit, Tamil Nadu Industries Investment Promotion, and Commerce Minister S Keerthana is reportedly scheduled to travel to Taiwan on Friday.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is reportedly planning to visit the United Kingdom (UK) later this month (September) as part of the state government's efforts to attract foreign investments and position Tamil Nadu as a major global industrial and technology destination.
According to reports, Vijay is likely to lead a high-level delegation to Britain between September 10 and September 16, following the conclusion of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.
The proposed visit, however, is yet to be officially announced by the Chief Minister's Office or the Tamil Nadu government.
Meetings With Investors Planned
Sources said the Chief Minister and the state delegation are expected to meet industrialists, business leaders and potential investors during the proposed six-day visit.
The objective of the tour would be to invite companies to establish new manufacturing and business operations in Tamil Nadu and explore investment opportunities across emerging and high-growth sectors.
The reported visit comes as the Tamil Nadu government intensifies its campaign to attract domestic and foreign investments.
$1.5 Trillion Economy Target
The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government has set an ambitious target of transforming Tamil Nadu into a (US dollar) $1.5 trillion (approximately Rs 1.426 lakh crore) economy by 2036.
The government has been highlighting investment promotion, industrial expansion and employment generation as key components of its economic strategy.
According to the Tamil Nadu government, during the first 100 days after the new administration assumed office, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with 104 companies.
The government has claimed that these agreements could bring proposed investments of around Rs 1,02,514 crore and create employment opportunities for approximately 1,21,788 people.
The actual investment and employment generated, however, will depend on the implementation and operationalisation of the projects covered by the MoUs.
Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh investment competition
The reported overseas investment mission comes amid increasing competition among states to attract major manufacturing and technology investments.
Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, in particular, have been actively pursuing investments in sectors ranging from electronics and automobiles to semiconductors, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.
State governments across India have increasingly organised overseas investment missions and direct engagements with multinational companies as they compete for large industrial projects.
Industry Minister Reportedly Heading To Taiwan
Ahead of the Chief Minister's proposed UK visit, Tamil Nadu Industries Investment Promotion, and Commerce Minister S Keerthana is reportedly scheduled to travel to Taiwan on September 4.
According to reports, the minister will lead a delegation to meet representatives of companies operating in the semiconductor, artificial intelligence, electronics and chip manufacturing sectors.
The visit is expected to coincide with a major industry conference in Taiwan, bringing together companies and investors from several countries.
Sources said the Tamil Nadu delegation is expected to hold discussions with potential investors and invite companies to explore manufacturing and technology investments in the state.
Also read
Tamil Nadu Govt Mulls New Secretariat, Assembly Complex; CM Vijay May Announce Plan in House Soon
Tamil Nadu Restores 365-Day Maternity Leave For Third Child; Women With More Than Three Children to Get 12 Weeks