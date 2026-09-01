ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Reportedly Plans UK Investment Mission As Tamil Nadu Steps Up Global Investor Outreach

CM C Joseph Vijay during his visit to Britain will aim to position Tamil Nadu as golobal indutrial and tech destination. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is reportedly planning to visit the United Kingdom (UK) later this month (September) as part of the state government's efforts to attract foreign investments and position Tamil Nadu as a major global industrial and technology destination.

According to reports, Vijay is likely to lead a high-level delegation to Britain between September 10 and September 16, following the conclusion of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session.

The proposed visit, however, is yet to be officially announced by the Chief Minister's Office or the Tamil Nadu government.

Meetings With Investors Planned

Sources said the Chief Minister and the state delegation are expected to meet industrialists, business leaders and potential investors during the proposed six-day visit.

The objective of the tour would be to invite companies to establish new manufacturing and business operations in Tamil Nadu and explore investment opportunities across emerging and high-growth sectors.

The reported visit comes as the Tamil Nadu government intensifies its campaign to attract domestic and foreign investments.

$1.5 Trillion Economy Target

The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government has set an ambitious target of transforming Tamil Nadu into a (US dollar) $1.5 trillion (approximately Rs 1.426 lakh crore) economy by 2036.

The government has been highlighting investment promotion, industrial expansion and employment generation as key components of its economic strategy.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, during the first 100 days after the new administration assumed office, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with 104 companies.

The government has claimed that these agreements could bring proposed investments of around Rs 1,02,514 crore and create employment opportunities for approximately 1,21,788 people.