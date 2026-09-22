CM Vijay Plans To Visit Karur On September 27, Lay Foundation Stone For Memorial Honouring Stampede Victims
Prior to his Karur visit, Vijay will campaign for the upcoming bypolls in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram on September 25 and 26 respectively.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to visit Karur on September 27 to pay tribute to the 41 people who lost their lives in a stampede during his party's roadshow, marking the first anniversary of the tragedy.
During his visit, a ceremony will be held to lay the foundation stone for a memorial honouring the victims of 2025 Karur stampede. This will be Vijay's second visit to Karur after he assumed charge as the Chief Minister in May.
Earlier, he had visited Karur in July and announced that a memorial would be built in Karur Veluchamipuram in memory of the victims.
Reports indicate that prior to visiting Karur, Vijay will campaign for four days in support of the TVK candidates for the upcoming bypolls. As per his schedule, he is set to campaign in Maduranthakam on September 25 and Dharapuram on September 26, before travelling to Karur on September 27.
The bye-elections for the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies are scheduled to be held on October 6.
On September 27, 2025, 41 people died in a stampede during a roadshow organised by the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur. Relief measures were provided to the victims' families and steps taken to offer government jobs to some members of the affected families. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case.
When a petition challenging the Tamil Nadu government's order to provide compassionate appointments to families of Karur victims came up for hearing before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, it was quashed. Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's order.
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