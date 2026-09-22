ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Plans To Visit Karur On September 27, Lay Foundation Stone For Memorial Honouring Stampede Victims

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to visit Karur on September 27 to pay tribute to the 41 people who lost their lives in a stampede during his party's roadshow, marking the first anniversary of the tragedy.

During his visit, a ceremony will be held to lay the foundation stone for a memorial honouring the victims of 2025 Karur stampede. This will be Vijay's second visit to Karur after he assumed charge as the Chief Minister in May.

Earlier, he had visited Karur in July and announced that a memorial would be built in Karur Veluchamipuram in memory of the victims.

Reports indicate that prior to visiting Karur, Vijay will campaign for four days in support of the TVK candidates for the upcoming bypolls. As per his schedule, he is set to campaign in Maduranthakam on September 25 and Dharapuram on September 26, before travelling to Karur on September 27.