ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Orders Statewide Renovation Of Amma Unavagams Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has directed officials to renovate and upgrade Amma Unavagams functioning across the state.

In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu government said that 383 Amma Unavagams are currently operating under the Greater Chennai Corporation, while another 237 Amma Unavagams are functioning through various municipal corporations and municipalities across Tamil Nadu.

Concerns had recently been brought to the Chief Minister’s attention regarding the declining quality and taste of food being served at some Amma Unavagams. Following discussions with senior government officials, CM Vijay has instructed authorities to improve the infrastructure facilities at Amma Unavagams, immediately procure necessary cooking equipment, and ensure an uninterrupted supply of quality and hygienic food to the public, it said.

According to the statement, Vijay has also ordered that the expenses for renovation works and procurement of materials be met from the general funds of corporations and municipalities.

Thousands of people depend on Amma Unavagams every day, particularly migrant workers, job seekers from other districts, daily wage labourers, roadside residents, and elderly citizens, especially in Chennai.