ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay, Ministers And Newly Elected MLAs Take Oath In Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu's New Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ( File/PTI )

Chennai: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, nine other ministers, former chief ministers including Edappadi K Palaniswami and newly elected MLAs on Monday took the oath of office in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, officials said. Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah administered the oath of office. The Assembly proceedings for oath-taking of MLAs commenced at 9.30 AM with a brief introduction by the Pro-Tem Speaker.