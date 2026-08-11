ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Launches 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu' Campaign, Leads Mass Pledge

Chennai: Launching the 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu' campaign at the Presidency College in Chennai on Tuesday, Chief Minister Vijay called upon students and the wider public to join hands with the government in its efforts to eliminate substance abuse and trafficking.

Addressing a large gathering, he said the fight against narcotics required collective action involving the government, educational institutions, families and young people.

He administered a mass anti-drug pledge at the event, with participants committing themselves to staying away from narcotics and helping create greater awareness about the dangers posed by drug abuse.

"I am fully aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse. I will not fall prey to drug addiction. Furthermore, I will prevent my family members and friends from succumbing to drug abuse and offer them guidance. I will fully contribute towards rescuing those addicted to drugs and guiding them onto the right path," the pledge reads.

"I will support the government in eradicating drugs from Tamil Nadu through preventive measures against their production, consumption, and use. I solemnly pledge to dedicate myself to the state's development and the well-being of its people," Vijay uttered along with the audience.

He urged students in particular to remain vigilant against attempts to lure them into drug use and to encourage their friends and peers to stay away from addictive substances.