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CM Vijay Invites Ford to Resume Vehicle Manufacturing In Tamil Nadu, Assures Full Support

Ford informs Tamil Nadu government that it plans to begin manufacturing near Chennai with an investment of Rs 3,250 crore

TN CM VIJAY ASSURES GOVT SUPPORT FORD TO RESUME VEHICLE MFG IN TN FORD TO INVEST RS 3250 CRORE S KEERTHANA VIJAYKUMAR DEEPAK JACOB
American autommaker Ford vice-president Mathew Godlewski (fourth from left) after a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has assured US-based automaker Ford Motor Company of the state government's full cooperation in reviving its manufacturing operations and expanding investments in Tamil Nadu.

A high-level delegation from the Michigan automobile giant, led by Ford vice-president Mathew Godlewski, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Monday to discuss the company's future plans in the state.

The discussions focused on restarting vehicle manufacturing, expanding Ford's Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and exploring fresh investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

Ford currently operates a major GCC in Chennai, which provides employment to nearly 12,000 technology professionals. The company has also recently inaugurated a new GCC in Coimbatore.

During the meeting, Ford informed the government that it plans to begin engine manufacturing at its Maraimalai Nagar facility near Chennai with an investment of Rs 3,250 crore, a project expected to generate nearly 600 jobs.

Recalling Ford's nearly 30-year association with Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Vijay assured the company of all necessary government support for its upcoming projects.

He also urged Ford to resume vehicle manufacturing and undertake future expansion at the Maraimalai Nagar plant to ensure the facility is fully utilised.

Ford had stopped vehicle assembly at the same location in 2021 after facing persistent demand challenges and regulatory hurdles.

The meeting was attended by Industries Minister S Keerthana, additional chief secretary for industries, investment promotion and commerce S Vijayakumar, Guidance Tamil Nadu managing director and CEO Deepak Jacob, Ford managing director Simonetta Verdi, and other senior officials and company representatives.

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TAGGED:

TN CM VIJAY ASSURES GOVT SUPPORT
FORD TO RESUME VEHICLE MFG IN TN
FORD TO INVEST RS 3250 CRORE
S KEERTHANA VIJAYKUMAR DEEPAK JACOB
US AUTOMAKER FORD TO EXPAND IN TN

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