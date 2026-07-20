ETV Bharat / state

CM Vijay Invites Ford to Resume Vehicle Manufacturing In Tamil Nadu, Assures Full Support

American autommaker Ford vice-president Mathew Godlewski (fourth from left) after a meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has assured US-based automaker Ford Motor Company of the state government's full cooperation in reviving its manufacturing operations and expanding investments in Tamil Nadu.

A high-level delegation from the Michigan automobile giant, led by Ford vice-president Mathew Godlewski, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Monday to discuss the company's future plans in the state.

The discussions focused on restarting vehicle manufacturing, expanding Ford's Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and exploring fresh investment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

Ford currently operates a major GCC in Chennai, which provides employment to nearly 12,000 technology professionals. The company has also recently inaugurated a new GCC in Coimbatore.

During the meeting, Ford informed the government that it plans to begin engine manufacturing at its Maraimalai Nagar facility near Chennai with an investment of Rs 3,250 crore, a project expected to generate nearly 600 jobs.