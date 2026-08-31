ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Has No Intention Of Becoming PM, Says Vaiko

Tirunelveli/Kanyakumari: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Monday said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar has no intention of becoming the Prime Minister.

While Congress ministers are opposing the TVK's claim that Vijay will be the next prime ministerial candidate, Vaiko, responding to a question on the issue, said, "Chief Minister Vijay has no intention of becoming the Prime Minister". He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be the prime ministerial candidate. "There is no other way. In my opinion, Chief Minister Vijay would not even have such a thought in his mind," Vaiko said.

Tamil Nadu's Tourism Minister Rajesh Kumar had recently said two ministers from the Congress in the state cabinet will resign if Rahul Gandhi is not accepted as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the upcoming 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Vaiko, who was in Tirunelveli to participate in various programmes, spoke to the media and said, “I give 80 per cent marks out of 100 for the activities of the Tamil Nadu government in the last one year. In particular, the bribery and commission practices that existed earlier in the RTO offices and sub-registrar offices have now been largely contained."

"Although eradicating corruption is not an easy task, the current government is taking concrete steps in this regard," he said.

Asked about the issue of the reduction in security for former Chief Minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin, he said, "I don't know the reason, it would be appropriate to restore his security." He further said, “I welcome the fact that legislative proceedings are being broadcast live, so that public can see first hand how the people's representatives operate in the House.

Speaking on the redistricting exercise, he said, “I register my strong opposition to the planned redistricting exercise by the Central Government. Increasing the number of parliamentary seats can be a huge threat to India’s democracy and federalism".