ETV Bharat / state

CM Suvendu Reviews Bengal Flood Situation, Says No Need For Panic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday reviewed the flood situation in several parts of the state and said there was no need to panic as water levels would recede soon.

Several areas of the Lower Damodar Valley have been inundated following heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with water flowing above the danger mark in Khanakul, Jangipara and Udaynarayanpur, officials said. Chairing an emergency meeting at the Water Resources Department headquarters, Adhikari took stock of the situation with senior officials of various departments and district magistrates.

"Even if some water remains accumulated in the areas, there is no reason to worry. The situation will improve," Adhikari said. He said people were being evacuated from vulnerable areas and arrangements were being made to shift cattle to safer locations.

Adhikari said the rise in river levels had increased pressure on dams, but the situation remained under control. He also praised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for its handling of the situation and said it had reduced the amount of water being released.

"Despite the adverse situation, DVC has done a good job," he said. "Extremely heavy rainfall and tremendous water pressure have not caused any dam to crack. Under the previous Trinamool government, many dams used to crack during monsoon and attempts were made to control the situation by placing sandbags," Adhikari said.