CM Suvendu Reviews Bengal Flood Situation, Says No Need For Panic
The CM said people were being evacuated from vulnerable areas and arrangements were being made to shift cattle to safer locations.
By PTI
Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday reviewed the flood situation in several parts of the state and said there was no need to panic as water levels would recede soon.
Several areas of the Lower Damodar Valley have been inundated following heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with water flowing above the danger mark in Khanakul, Jangipara and Udaynarayanpur, officials said. Chairing an emergency meeting at the Water Resources Department headquarters, Adhikari took stock of the situation with senior officials of various departments and district magistrates.
"Even if some water remains accumulated in the areas, there is no reason to worry. The situation will improve," Adhikari said. He said people were being evacuated from vulnerable areas and arrangements were being made to shift cattle to safer locations.
Adhikari said the rise in river levels had increased pressure on dams, but the situation remained under control. He also praised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for its handling of the situation and said it had reduced the amount of water being released.
"Despite the adverse situation, DVC has done a good job," he said. "Extremely heavy rainfall and tremendous water pressure have not caused any dam to crack. Under the previous Trinamool government, many dams used to crack during monsoon and attempts were made to control the situation by placing sandbags," Adhikari said.
The Lower Damodar Valley, particularly parts of Howrah and Hooghly districts, remains vulnerable to flooding during the monsoon. Several areas have been inundated following the heavy rainfall triggered by the depression.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), civil defence and police personnel are engaged in rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. Arrangements are also being made to provide food and drinking water to people in the inundated areas.
The administration is closely monitoring the situation, with officials directed to ensure that residents in the affected areas do not face major difficulties as water levels are expected to come down.
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