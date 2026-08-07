CM Suvendu Adhikari Visits Mithun Chakraborty At Kolkata Hospital
Suvendu Adhikari says Mithun Chakraborty will be discharged on Friday evening and he will return to his New Town residence.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday visited veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, who is currently recovering at a private hospital in Kolkata following a minor surgery.
Mithun was admitted to the facility a couple of days ago. According to hospital sources, the veteran actor underwent a surgery on his right hand on Thursday and is under close medical observation. They said that the surgery was successful and he is currently in good health and stable condition.
Upon learning about the health condition of a key party leader, Adhikari rushed to the hospital to inquire about his health condition. When the CM arrived at the hospital premises, he was welcomed with a floral bouquet by Jadavpur BJP MLA Sharbari Mukherjee. Many BJP workers and supporters had gathered at the hospital since morning to see the veteran leader.
The CM spent some time inside the hospital and took stock of Mithun's health condition from the medical team. Afterward, he responded to questions from journalists about the actor's condition. "There is no cause for concern. He underwent a minor operation and is doing well now. He will return to his residence in New Town this evening," the Chief Minister said.
Sources said Mithun had undergone a surgery on his right hand earlier and has again sought medical attention due to a recurrence of that issue. Following a thorough assessment and acting on medical advice, the procedure was performed on the same hand. However, neither the hospital nor the actor's family has officially disclosed the specific nature of the complication that necessitated the surgery.
Hospital sources said Mithun will need to observe complete bed rest at home for the next few days.
Meanwhile, the news of Mithun's illness sparked concern across both political circles and the entertainment industry. Fans also took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery. Everyone is currently praying that their beloved star recovers quickly and returns to his normal life and the shooting floor.
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