ETV Bharat / state

CM Suvendu Adhikari Visits Mithun Chakraborty At Kolkata Hospital

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday visited veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, who is currently recovering at a private hospital in Kolkata following a minor surgery.

Mithun was admitted to the facility a couple of days ago. According to hospital sources, the veteran actor underwent a surgery on his right hand on Thursday and is under close medical observation. They said that the surgery was successful and he is currently in good health and stable condition.

Upon learning about the health condition of a key party leader, Adhikari rushed to the hospital to inquire about his health condition. When the CM arrived at the hospital premises, he was welcomed with a floral bouquet by Jadavpur BJP MLA Sharbari Mukherjee. Many BJP workers and supporters had gathered at the hospital since morning to see the veteran leader.

The CM spent some time inside the hospital and took stock of Mithun's health condition from the medical team. Afterward, he responded to questions from journalists about the actor's condition. "There is no cause for concern. He underwent a minor operation and is doing well now. He will return to his residence in New Town this evening," the Chief Minister said.