ETV Bharat / state

CM Suvendu Adhikari Says BJP Govt To Bring Tatas Back To Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced his government's plan to bring the Tata Group back to the state.

"We will bring back the Tatas to Bengal," the Chief Minister asserted, referring to the conglomerate whose small-car project at Singur in Hooghly district was shifted to Gujarat in 2008 following a prolonged land acquisition dispute.

Addressing a press conference here, Adhikari promised to revive West Bengal's industrial fortunes and said his government would attract investment and create jobs without repeating the mistakes that had triggered the Singur and Nandigram agitations.

He clearly stated that industries can be established without resorting to firing incidents like the one at Nandigram. Adhikari further asserted that land availability would not pose an obstacle to industrialisation in the state.

For decades, land has been the biggest hurdle to industrialisation in West Bengal. From the Left Front era to the recently concluded Trinamool Congress administration, the state has witnessed intense political and social turmoil surrounding land acquisition for industry. There have been numerous instances where industrial projects collapsed due to land-related deadlocks. Consequently, following the change of guard and the BJP government's ascent to power, the industrial community was keen to understand the new government's land policy. Everyone was watching to see what steps the new administration would take to dispel the negative perceptions formed among investors regarding land acquisition during the previous regime. Now, putting all speculation to rest, Chief Minister Adhikari has clearly outlined the state's new land policy and the future roadmap for industrialisation. He stated with great confidence that land would in no way hinder the state's employment-oriented and infrastructural development in the future.