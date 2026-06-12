CM Suvendu Adhikari Says BJP Govt To Bring Tatas Back To Bengal
He asserted that land availability would not pose an obstacle to industrialisation in the state
Published : June 12, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday announced his government's plan to bring the Tata Group back to the state.
"We will bring back the Tatas to Bengal," the Chief Minister asserted, referring to the conglomerate whose small-car project at Singur in Hooghly district was shifted to Gujarat in 2008 following a prolonged land acquisition dispute.
Addressing a press conference here, Adhikari promised to revive West Bengal's industrial fortunes and said his government would attract investment and create jobs without repeating the mistakes that had triggered the Singur and Nandigram agitations.
He clearly stated that industries can be established without resorting to firing incidents like the one at Nandigram. Adhikari further asserted that land availability would not pose an obstacle to industrialisation in the state.
For decades, land has been the biggest hurdle to industrialisation in West Bengal. From the Left Front era to the recently concluded Trinamool Congress administration, the state has witnessed intense political and social turmoil surrounding land acquisition for industry. There have been numerous instances where industrial projects collapsed due to land-related deadlocks. Consequently, following the change of guard and the BJP government's ascent to power, the industrial community was keen to understand the new government's land policy. Everyone was watching to see what steps the new administration would take to dispel the negative perceptions formed among investors regarding land acquisition during the previous regime. Now, putting all speculation to rest, Chief Minister Adhikari has clearly outlined the state's new land policy and the future roadmap for industrialisation. He stated with great confidence that land would in no way hinder the state's employment-oriented and infrastructural development in the future.
"There is a national Land Acquisition Act dating back to 1894. The state government is purchasing land in compliance with that Act. The land being handed over to the Railways or the BSF is not something the government simply holds; people are voluntarily offering their land out of love for the country. The state government is purchasing the land, while the Government of India is providing the necessary funds," Adhikari said.
He stated, "West Bengal will undoubtedly become an industry-friendly state, and the state's revenue will increase. There will be no need for firing shots like in Singur or Nandigram, nor for using batons on anyone. Industrialisation does not require the kind of violence seen in Nandigram. People are opposed to both forced land acquisition and the absence of industry. It is possible to bring in industry without resorting to Nandigram-style shootings. West Bengal will become an employment-generating, industry-friendly state, and numerous industrial proposals are already coming in."
At the same time, he criticised the industrial policies of the former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, saying, "We aim to create an environment conducive to industry and a system of government employment free from bribery. Unlike the previous administration, I will not make false promises or engage in mere photo-ops regarding industrial agreements. Nothing will be stalled by red tape, as happened under the Mamata government. The youth here want relief from unemployment. You will see significant industrial initiatives in the upcoming budget. Instead of focusing on party flags or individual faces, the Centre and the State will work together to uplift the state."
The Chief Minister clearly stated that the government does not favour seizing anyone's land through force or coercion. Instead, development work will proceed based on goodwill, transparency, and the trust of the common people. He believes that if fair compensation is offered and the state's overall development is prioritised, people will come forward voluntarily to offer their land. In this context, the Chief Minister remarked, "If we undertake initiatives that generate employment, foster industry-friendly conditions, improve local infrastructure, boost state revenue, and attract ancillary industries, I believe the people of West Bengal will step forward."
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