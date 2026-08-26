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Himachal Govt To Release 15% DA To Employees After Improvement In Financial Situation, Says CM Sukhu

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that 15% Dearness Allowance (DA) will be paid to employees in the state after an improvement in the financial situation.

CM said this in reply to a question raised by BJP member Trilok Jamwal during the Assembly's monsoon session on the timeline for payment of DA.

Employees had hoped that the Congress government led by Sukhu would announce the payment of at least one instalment of the DA on August 15, but the expectation was not met.

CM Sukhu in his written reply on Wednesday, said the delay in DA payment is on account of the "state's financial situation." The CM said that the state government has taken effective steps to improve the financial position, and the process of better financial management is ongoing process.

The government said the entire payment would be made once the economic situation improves in the state. BJP MLA Jamwal had sought information on the percentage of DA of government employees in the state which was pending and the time by which it would be paid.

In the written response, CM Sukhu said two types of regular employees are serving in various government departments in Himachal Pradesh. He said that while some employees have opted for the New Pension Scheme (NPS) or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), the second category covers those under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).