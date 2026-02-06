CM Stalin Unveils Karl Marx's Statue At Chennai's Egmore Museum Complex
On April 2, 2025, CM M K Stalin had announced in Assembly to erect Karl Marx's statue in Chennai to commemorate the German philosopher's ideology.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday unveiled a statue of the father of communism, Karl Marx, at the Egmore Museum complex in Chennai.
Earlier on Arpil 2, 2025, Stalin had announced in the state Assembly that a memorial would be erected in Chennai to commemorate Karl Marx's ideology. Accordingly, a full-length statue of the German philosopher was installed at the Egmore Museum complex at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. The Chief Minister unveiled the statue today and also visited a special photo exhibition of Karl Marx set up at the Connemara Public Library.
Installing Marx. Uninstalling inequality. Chennai reaffirms red.— M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) February 6, 2026
The commanding statue of #KarlMarx now stands at the Connemara Public Library, Chennai.
We draw strength from progressive ideas, no matter where they come from. When forces of domination attempt to prevail, we… pic.twitter.com/zzWmZewNtA
Several leaders of alliance parties, including MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selva Perunthagai, and CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam, participated in the event.
Taking to his X handle, Stalin posted, "Installing Marx. Uninstalling inequality. Chennai reaffirms red".
He further said, "We draw strength from progressive ideas, no matter where they come from. When forces of domination attempt to prevail, we resist them. This is the essence of our Dravidian model."
On the sidelines of the statue unveiling ceremony, MDMK General Secretary Vaiko told reporters, "Karl Marx was a person who earned doctoral degrees in philosophy, law, and many other fields, and from a very young age, he experienced inequality and worked with a thought process to change it. It is very appropriate that the Chief Minister decided to place the statue of Karl Marx at the entrance of the Connemara Library to honour his glory."
"Those who come to Chennai will now arrive here to see the statue of Karl Marx. The statue installed here is much more elegantly crafted than the statues installed in other countries," Vaiko added.
