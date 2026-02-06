ETV Bharat / state

CM Stalin Unveils Karl Marx's Statue At Chennai's Egmore Museum Complex

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday unveiled a statue of the father of communism, Karl Marx, at the Egmore Museum complex in Chennai.

Earlier on Arpil 2, 2025, Stalin had announced in the state Assembly that a memorial would be erected in Chennai to commemorate Karl Marx's ideology. Accordingly, a full-length statue of the German philosopher was installed at the Egmore Museum complex at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. The Chief Minister unveiled the statue today and also visited a special photo exhibition of Karl Marx set up at the Connemara Public Library.

Several leaders of alliance parties, including MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selva Perunthagai, and CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam, participated in the event.