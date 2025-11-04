ETV Bharat / state

CM Stalin Accuses PM Modi Of Indulging In 'Hate Politics', Asks If He Has 'Courage' To Speak In TN

Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said his party was determined to free the state from the grip of AIADMK.

Stalin Accuses PM Modi Of Indulging In 'Hate Politics', Asks If He Has 'Courage' To Speak In TN
MK Stalin. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : November 4, 2025 at 12:07 AM IST

Updated : November 4, 2025 at 12:30 AM IST

Dharmapuri: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in "vote politics" during his speech in Bihar and wondered if he had the "courage" to speak in a similar vein in Tamil Nadu.

Claiming that the prime minister had described Tamil Nadu as a place for the visitors to reside, Stalin asked, "Does he have the courage to speak in Tamil Nadu?" "No matter what conspiracy someone hatches, how many slanderous statements are spread, how much fake news is peddled, I wish to say that the DMK will definitely form the government in 2026," Stalin said.

Speaking at party MP A Mani family marriage function, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said his party was determined to free the state from the grip of AIADMK.

Referring to the all-party meeting on SIR in which the opposition AIADMK and the BJP boycotted on November 2, he accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of "double standards" on the issue.

It was the responsibility of all political parties to oppose the SIR exercise that "snatches away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and buries democracy," the CM said.

