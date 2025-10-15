ETV Bharat / state

CM Siddaramaiah Says Women's Free Bus Ride Scheme, KSRTC Enter London Book Of World Records

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government's 'Shakti' scheme, facilitating free bus rides for all women domiciled in the state, has been certified by the 'London Book of World Records' for the highest number of free bus rides availed by women.

He also said the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has been registered in the 'London Book of World Records' for the most award-winning road transport corporation in the world. "Karnataka enters the global stage with two historic world records certified by the London Book of World Records," Siddaramaiah posted on X.