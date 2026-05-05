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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Flags Off Hajj 2026 Flights; Urges Pilgrims To Pray For State’s Welfare

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday flagged off the first batch of Hajj 2026 pilgrims from Bengaluru and appealed to them to pray for the welfare of the state along with their personal prayers.

Speaking at the launch of Hajj flight operations organised by the Karnataka State Hajj Committee, the Chief Minister said, “As you offer prayers during your journey, I request you to also pray for the well-being of the state. I will pray for your safe and comfortable pilgrimage.”

He noted that Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and that every Muslim is expected to undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime, if able. Referring to Islamic belief, he said that performing Hajj is seen as a way for a person to be forgiven of past sins and return spiritually renewed.

Quoting the message of the Quran on the value of life, Siddaramaiah said, “If a person kills another without reason, it is as if he has killed all of humanity. And if someone saves a life, it is as if he has saved all of humanity.” He urged pilgrims to undertake the journey with sincerity and a clear conscience.