Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Flags Off Hajj 2026 Flights; Urges Pilgrims To Pray For State’s Welfare
As many as 11,680 Pilgrims will undertake Hajj from Karnataka as CM Siddaramaiah flags off the first flight in Bengaluru.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 4:24 AM IST
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday flagged off the first batch of Hajj 2026 pilgrims from Bengaluru and appealed to them to pray for the welfare of the state along with their personal prayers.
Speaking at the launch of Hajj flight operations organised by the Karnataka State Hajj Committee, the Chief Minister said, “As you offer prayers during your journey, I request you to also pray for the well-being of the state. I will pray for your safe and comfortable pilgrimage.”
He noted that Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and that every Muslim is expected to undertake the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime, if able. Referring to Islamic belief, he said that performing Hajj is seen as a way for a person to be forgiven of past sins and return spiritually renewed.
Quoting the message of the Quran on the value of life, Siddaramaiah said, “If a person kills another without reason, it is as if he has killed all of humanity. And if someone saves a life, it is as if he has saved all of humanity.” He urged pilgrims to undertake the journey with sincerity and a clear conscience.
The Chief Minister stressed that no religion teaches violence and said that conflicts arise from human actions. “Humanity is the true religion. Those who wish well for others will be protected by God,” he said. He also called for mutual respect among communities, adding that people should love their own religion while practising tolerance towards others.
Highlighting constitutional values, he said, “Fraternity, equality and harmony are the basic principles of our Constitution.” Speaking to the media, Karnataka State Hajj Committee Chairman Zulfikhar Ahmed Khan Tipu said that a total of 11,680 pilgrims from the state will undertake the Hajj pilgrimage this year. He said there are three embarkation points for Karnataka pilgrims: Bengaluru, Hyderabad for those from North Karnataka, and Mumbai for pilgrims from Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad regions.
He added that the first flight is scheduled for April 5 and the last flight will depart on April 21.
Zulfikhar Ahmed Khan said the cost of the pilgrimage this year is ₹3,47,000 per person, with an additional ₹10,000 charged due to increased airline fuel costs linked to the Iran–US–Israel conflict. “Each pilgrim will have to bear this additional cost,” he said.
He also pointed to a new rule introduced by the Hajj Committee of India, stating that children between the ages of 12 and 16 will not be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage this year. According to him, the Saudi authorities have cancelled visas issued to 23 children in this age group.
Siddaramaiah said the government is giving importance to minority education and welfare. He announced that in the 2026–27 budget, Hajj Bhavans will be constructed in Kalaburagi and Hubballi to provide better facilities for pilgrims and their families. The event marked the formal beginning of this year’s Hajj departures from Karnataka, with officials and pilgrims in attendance.
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