WB CM Suvendu Says Strict Action To Be Taken Against Those Who Attacked Journalists During NEET Protest Rally
Suvendu assured "strictest action" against the miscreants, stating that provisions of the recently passed Goonda Act have been slapped against the accused persons.
By PTI
Published : July 25, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Kolkata: Criticising attacks on journalists at a protest march over the NEET paper leak, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday assured strictest action against the miscreants under the recently passed Goonda Act.
Making a statement in the West Bengal Assembly on the attack on reporters and photojournalists during Friday's protest rally by Left student organisations in Kolkata demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leak, he said that around 70 people have been identified who were present but had nothing to do with the protest.
He assured "strictest action" against the miscreants, stating that provisions of the recently passed Goonda Act have been slapped against the accused persons.
Stating that the miscreants started by throwing shoes and water bottles, the chief minister said they then targeted the journalists as the police did not give in to their trap despite several efforts to escalate the situation.
He assured that the strictest action against the miscreants under the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Act, 2026, popularly known as the Goonda Act, will be taken. The chief minister said that under the banner of "United Cockroach March" announced by a self-declared member of the CJP, Leftist and ultra-Left organisations held a rally on Friday.
"In a democratic country, anyone can establish their democratic rights by abiding to law and in a peaceful manner," the chief minister said. He said that the police were given a specific directive not to take any action unless the situation went out of control.
Thanking the Kolkata Police, he said the miscreants wanted the police to use force by baton charge and bursting tear gas shells and to let the situation go out of control, but the security forces did not give them that opportunity.
Adhikari said that six journalists who suffered serious injuries received treatment at government hospitals, while several others sustained minor injuries. "Six FIRs have been lodged under the recently-passed Goonda Act has been included in the charges for these cases," the chief minister said. He said around 70 people have been identified who are not students or CJP members and are not connected with the NEET-related protests.
The chief minister named five miscreants - Afroz of Rajabagan, Naheed of Kidderpore, Tanveer and Nizam of Ekbalpore and Rahul Jamal of Watgunje, who were allegedly involved in Friday's ruckus during the NEET protests at Esplanade.
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