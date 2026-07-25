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WB CM Suvendu Says Strict Action To Be Taken Against Those Who Attacked Journalists During NEET Protest Rally

Kolkata: Criticising attacks on journalists at a protest march over the NEET paper leak, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday assured strictest action against the miscreants under the recently passed Goonda Act.

Making a statement in the West Bengal Assembly on the attack on reporters and photojournalists during Friday's protest rally by Left student organisations in Kolkata demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leak, he said that around 70 people have been identified who were present but had nothing to do with the protest.

He assured "strictest action" against the miscreants, stating that provisions of the recently passed Goonda Act have been slapped against the accused persons.

Stating that the miscreants started by throwing shoes and water bottles, the chief minister said they then targeted the journalists as the police did not give in to their trap despite several efforts to escalate the situation.

He assured that the strictest action against the miscreants under the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-social Activities Act, 2026, popularly known as the Goonda Act, will be taken. The chief minister said that under the banner of "United Cockroach March" announced by a self-declared member of the CJP, Leftist and ultra-Left organisations held a rally on Friday.