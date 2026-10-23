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CM Satheesan Offers To Host Raihan Vadra's Exhibition In Keralam

Artist and Photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with one of his photographs at Bikaner House, in New Delhi, Wednesday ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Thursday offered to host the exhibition of artist and photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Keralam, amid a controversy over the removal of some of his photographs depicting Delhi protests.

This comes a day after Raihan Vadra said the Bikaner House administration in Delhi pulled down many of his pictures of the protests at his solo exhibition, 'No Idea Is Final'.

He claimed that the Bikaner House administration had warned him that the exhibition could be cancelled if he did not take down the pictures by 5 pm on Wednesday. "Kerala would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra's No Idea Is Final exhibition in its entirety. No exclusions, no exceptions," Satheesan said in a post on X, tagging Raihan Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi. Raihan Vadra had said on Wednesday that he had shared the exhibition proposal and layout with the Bikaner House management well in advance.