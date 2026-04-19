ETV Bharat / state

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Release 2nd Installment Of 'Rythu Bharosa' On Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will release the second installment of financial assistance for farmers under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme across the state on Monday.

Reddy, accompanied by agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and other ministers, will remotely release the funds at a public meeting in Nasturpalli in Kataram Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

As crop investment support for the Yasangi season, the CM had previously released the first installment of around Rs 3,446.94 crore to 68,89,955 farmers at a meeting on March 23 in Narmeta of Siddipet district. In the initial phase, the state government had provided an assistance of Rs 6,000 per acre, covering a total of 5,744,907 acres, by extending support to farmers holding up to one acre of land.