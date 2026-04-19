Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Release 2nd Installment Of 'Rythu Bharosa' On Monday
Combining both instalments, the finance department has released a total of Rs 5,653 crore under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme for farmers.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will release the second installment of financial assistance for farmers under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme across the state on Monday.
Reddy, accompanied by agriculture minister Thummala Nageswara Rao and other ministers, will remotely release the funds at a public meeting in Nasturpalli in Kataram Mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.
As crop investment support for the Yasangi season, the CM had previously released the first installment of around Rs 3,446.94 crore to 68,89,955 farmers at a meeting on March 23 in Narmeta of Siddipet district. In the initial phase, the state government had provided an assistance of Rs 6,000 per acre, covering a total of 5,744,907 acres, by extending support to farmers holding up to one acre of land.
While the first installment of assistance will be for upto one acre of land, the second installment will be for the next one acre of land.
Accordingly, on Saturday, the state finance department issued orders for the release of Rs 2,206.06 crore to 4,511,947 farmers, covering a total of 3,676,766 acres. The department of agriculture has announced that the total funds disbursed under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, combining both the first and second installments, amount to Rs 5,653 crore. Noting that a total of Rs 9,000 crore has been allocated to this scheme, the department stated that the funds for the third installment would also be released as soon as possible.
Thus, the department of agriculture is making extensive arrangements to mobilise a large number of farmers for tomorrow's meeting. A directive in this regard has been issued by the state government to the District Collectors of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Karimnagar, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Mancherial. Also, the event is scheduled to be telecast live across the state at all 'Rythu Vedikas' (farmers' platforms).
Also Read