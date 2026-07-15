ETV Bharat / state

Amazon Data Centre Will Play A Prominent Role In Future City: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during the inauguration of Amazon Data Centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the establishment of an Amazon Data Centre will act as a major catalyst for investments and industrial growth in the proposed ‘Future City’ in Hyderabad. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the data centre at the 'Bharat Future City'.

"We will become the most developed state in the country. We have brought new policies in industry, tourism, sports, skills and medicine. Amazon data centre will play a prominent role in Future City. We have taken up projects like the cleaning of the Musi River and the expansion of the Metro to become a great city. We are moving pharma industries out of Outer Ring Road," said Revanth Reddy

The chief minister thanked Amazon representatives Anurag and Vikram on the occasion.

The Amazon Data Centre was inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)

According to sources, the Amazon Data Centre in Hyderabad is being set up as the largest hyperscale data centre on 202 acres in Future City.