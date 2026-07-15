Amazon Data Centre Will Play A Prominent Role In Future City: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
This will be the largest hyperscale data centre on 202 acres in Future City in Hyderabad.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the establishment of an Amazon Data Centre will act as a major catalyst for investments and industrial growth in the proposed ‘Future City’ in Hyderabad. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the data centre at the 'Bharat Future City'.
"We will become the most developed state in the country. We have brought new policies in industry, tourism, sports, skills and medicine. Amazon data centre will play a prominent role in Future City. We have taken up projects like the cleaning of the Musi River and the expansion of the Metro to become a great city. We are moving pharma industries out of Outer Ring Road," said Revanth Reddy
The chief minister thanked Amazon representatives Anurag and Vikram on the occasion.
According to sources, the Amazon Data Centre in Hyderabad is being set up as the largest hyperscale data centre on 202 acres in Future City.
This will be Amazon's second cloud region after Mumbai. The Telangana government has allotted another 98 acres to Amazon in Chandanavelli. Amazon will spend Rs 60,000 crore on this in the next 12 years.
Revanth Reddy said Telangana's target of a one-trillion-dollar economy will be achieved by 2034, and the target of a three-trillion-dollar economy will be achieved by 2047.
He said Telangana's goal is to have a 10 per cent share in the country's GDP. The government is working with many organisations, including ISB and NALSAR, and it is giving approvals to industries coming to Telangana through a single window. He said the government is providing various incentives to industrialists and is also reviewing the investments coming to Telangana every month.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the Outer Ring Road, the airport and pharma companies are providing many services and 3,000 RTC buses in Hyderabad are being converted to EVs.
He said that efforts are being made to convert 2 lakh autos in Hyderabad into EVs, and zero tax is being implemented in the registration of EV vehicles.
He stated that special attention has been paid to pollution and traffic problems in Hyderabad city.
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