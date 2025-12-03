ETV Bharat / state

CM Revanth Reddy Invites PM Modi For Telangana Rising Global Summit On Dec 8-9

New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held in Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the CM met PM Modi in the Parliament premises and handed over the invitation for the summit. He also presented a logo of the summit to the PM.

During the meeting, Reddy briefed the PM about the summit, saying the main objective is to attract global investments and bolster state economy by strengthening each sector. He informed that the state government has set a goal of achieving a USD 3 trillion economy in line with the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

"Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document has been prepared to analyse the growth goals and future plans of all sectors", the CM said adding that the vision document, which is being unveiled at the summit, has been prepared in consultation with NITI Ayog and experts in various sectors. The vision document outlines sector-wise growth targets and long-term development strategies.

Appealing PM Modi for support to the development works which are being undertaken as part of the Telangana Rising Vision, CM Reddy requested Centre to approve all pending projects.