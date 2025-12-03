CM Revanth Reddy Invites PM Modi For Telangana Rising Global Summit On Dec 8-9
Apart from PM Modi, Revanth Reddy has invited many Union Ministers and some senior Congress leaders to the Telangana Rising Global Summit.
New Delhi: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the prestigious Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held in Bharat Future City on December 8 and 9.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the CM met PM Modi in the Parliament premises and handed over the invitation for the summit. He also presented a logo of the summit to the PM.
During the meeting, Reddy briefed the PM about the summit, saying the main objective is to attract global investments and bolster state economy by strengthening each sector. He informed that the state government has set a goal of achieving a USD 3 trillion economy in line with the Centre's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
"Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document has been prepared to analyse the growth goals and future plans of all sectors", the CM said adding that the vision document, which is being unveiled at the summit, has been prepared in consultation with NITI Ayog and experts in various sectors. The vision document outlines sector-wise growth targets and long-term development strategies.
Appealing PM Modi for support to the development works which are being undertaken as part of the Telangana Rising Vision, CM Reddy requested Centre to approve all pending projects.
The CM highlighted the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project and pressed for early approval. The state government has already submitted proposals for 162.5 km of new route at an estimated cost Rs. 43,848 crore.
Next, he urged for approval and financial clearance for the northern part of the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road as well as permissions for the southern section. The proposed Regional Ring Rail project was also discussed at the meeting.
The CM also sought Centre's assistance for a 12-lane Greenfield Expressway from Hyderabad to Bandar Port via Amaravati and a high-speed corridor to Bengaluru. Approval for a four-lane elevated corridor from Mannanur to Srisailam via the Tiger Reserve to ensure uninterrupted transport facilities from Hyderabad to the Srisailam shrine was among other demands.
He also invited Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the summit.
This apart, CM Reddy met some Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and invited them for the summit.
