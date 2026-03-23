ETV Bharat / state

'PM Modi Taught Us To Work In National Interest': CM Rekha Gupta Takes Part In 'Kheer' Ceremony Ahead Of Delhi Budget

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught to work in the national interest throughout a year and lifted the country out of difficulties through his domestic and foreign policies.

Gupta took part in the 'kheer' ceremony at the Assembly ahead of the Delhi Budget session. On the occasion, she personally cooked the traditional Indian desert, offering it to God and serving it among those involved in preparing the Budget and school students. She was accompanied by state ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra and others.

Gupta will present her second successive Delhi Budget on March 24. For this, suggestions have been received from the residents of Delhi via WhatsApp and email and consultations were held with various stakeholders, including women, educationists, traders, industrial firms, farmers, MLAs, MPs, youth, doctors, municipal councillors and employees, slum residents, and social media influencers.

The 'kheer' ceremony was organised for the first time in the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2025. Speaking at the ceremony, Gupta said the objective of the Budget would be to provide better civic amenities, advanced infrastructure, and a positive environment where people can live with ease. She further added that the government is working continuously to fulfil the long-pending aspirations of the people of Delhi and to steer the city's development in a new direction.