'PM Modi Taught Us To Work In National Interest': CM Rekha Gupta Takes Part In 'Kheer' Ceremony Ahead Of Delhi Budget
CM Rekha Gupta said the upcoming Budget is a roadmap for making Delhi a more livable and sustainable city.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taught to work in the national interest throughout a year and lifted the country out of difficulties through his domestic and foreign policies.
Gupta took part in the 'kheer' ceremony at the Assembly ahead of the Delhi Budget session. On the occasion, she personally cooked the traditional Indian desert, offering it to God and serving it among those involved in preparing the Budget and school students. She was accompanied by state ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra and others.
#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta holds 'Kheer ceremony' ahead of the Delhi Budget Session 2026, along with Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra and others, where she cooks and feeds 'kheer' to school students pic.twitter.com/rL4yBDVfYD— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2026
Gupta will present her second successive Delhi Budget on March 24. For this, suggestions have been received from the residents of Delhi via WhatsApp and email and consultations were held with various stakeholders, including women, educationists, traders, industrial firms, farmers, MLAs, MPs, youth, doctors, municipal councillors and employees, slum residents, and social media influencers.
The 'kheer' ceremony was organised for the first time in the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2025. Speaking at the ceremony, Gupta said the objective of the Budget would be to provide better civic amenities, advanced infrastructure, and a positive environment where people can live with ease. She further added that the government is working continuously to fulfil the long-pending aspirations of the people of Delhi and to steer the city's development in a new direction.
Gupta said priority will be given to the common people in this Budget, which will focus on accelerating development, strengthening infrastructure and improving the quality of life of the residents.
Terming the Budget as a roadmap for making Delhi a more livable and sustainable city, she also said that the Budget will include provisions for better facilities for students, improved healthcare infrastructure, and measures aimed at ensuring clean air and a greener city.
Last year, the Delhi government presented a Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore.
Speaking during a discussion on a motion to congratulate PM Modi upon completion of a record 8,931 days as the head of government, Gupta said, "Modi Ji has taught us how to work in the national interest, 365 days a year. Through his domestic and foreign policies, Modi Ji has lifted the country out of its difficulties. Furthermore, through his governance, he has worked to propel India forward in every direction, from technology to a forward-looking approach for the future."
Prior to the discussion, minister Ashish Sood urged the House to pass a congratulatory motion, marking the completion of 8,931 days of Prime Minister's public office.
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