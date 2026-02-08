ETV Bharat / state

CM Rekha Gupta, Nitin Nabin Flag Off 500 Electric Buses In Delhi On BJP Govt's First Anniversary

Notably, there had been a significant shortage of buses in Delhi, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters. Nabin said BJP-led government is one that delivers. "The way the people of Delhi showed faith in the BJP after 27 years and gave them a full majority, is praiseworthy. Now it the government is keeping up its promise to perform," he said and appealed to the Delhi Chief Minister and her cabinet to continue working for the betterment of the people of Delhi.

The new electric buses, 12 and 9 metre-long, were flagged off from Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan as a gift to the people of Delhi. The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 27 years and results were declared on February 8, 2025. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Ramlila Maidan. Today, the electric buses were flagged off from the same location, promising residents with better, pollution-free transportation.

Addressing the event, CM said February 8, 2025, was a historic day as it was on this day that the people elected this government. "They gave us 48 MLAs. We chose to hold this programme at Ramlila Maidan because this ground has witnessed many struggles. This is the same Ramlila Maidan where people from political parties sat wearing masks of honesty, taking oaths that they didn't want cars or bungalows. This Ramlila Maidan saw them riding in cars, living in palatial houses, and also witnessed their corruption. Delhi was yearning for basic amenities. But Arvind Kejriwal, blinded by arrogance, used to say that one would have to be reborn to defeat him. But the people of Delhi have shown that if they know how to put someone on a pedestal, they also know how to bring him down. After 27 years, the people of Delhi elected the BJP. Our MLAs have proven through 365 days of work that power is not for personal gain, but for service," Gupta said.

CM Rekha Gupta addressing the event at Ramlila Maidan (ETV Bharat)

The CM said that today is an important day as 500 electric buses are being dedicated to the people of Delhi. Now, there are 4000 electric buses in Delhi, which is the highest number in any state and the target is to have 7400 electric buses till the end of this year, she said adding, these buses will help in improving connectivity and reducing pollution in Delhi.

"Delhi has the longest metro network in the country, spanning 400 km while approval has been given for Phase 5. We are continuously working to improve transportation in Delhi. We have signed a contract for cooperative taxis (Bharat Taxi) and are working towards bringing a policy for e-rickshaws. We are providing pink cards to women and also providing NCMC cards. Delhi will work with the rest of the country towards a developed India by 2047," the CM said.

Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said with the inauguration of 500 electric buses, the number stands at 4000. "Delhi has set a target of operating 14000 buses by 2028. It is after 18 years that inter-state buses have been launched. The operation of electric buses between Delhi and Panipat will improve connectivity between Haryana and Delhi and will also provide convenience to the people," Dr Singh said.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is operating buses from Delhi to NCR and surrounding cities, and electric buses are currently running to Baraut, Sonipat, and Dharuhera. DTC launched its inter-state electric bus service on September 24, 2025, on the Delhi-Kashmiri Gate to Baraut (Uttar Pradesh) route. This service resumed after approximately 18 years. The service on the Delhi-Sonipat (Haryana) route was launched by DTC on November 14, 2025 while the service on the Delhi-Dharuhera (Haryana) route commenced on December 18, 2025.