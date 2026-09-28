CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal
Around 8 lakh traders, MSMEs, startups, and investors in Delhi are expected to benefit from this integrated digital platform.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the 'Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal' with the aim of giving a new direction to 'ease of doing business' in the capital, and to provide seamless administrative services to traders. Launched under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service Resolution Campaign), this integrated digital platform will directly benefit over 8 lakh traders, MSMEs, startups, and investors in Delhi.
Delhi's Industries Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials from relevant departments were present at the Delhi Secretariat during the portal's launch on Monday. CM Gupta stated that at present, more than 50 services from 15 departments have been integrated into the portal. The goal is to soon expand this to include over 100 services across 21 departments.
Furthermore, the portal has been integrated with the Centre's NSWS (National Single Window System), enabling investors to apply for both central and state-level approvals from a single location, thereby sparing them unnecessary hassle.
Single Login, Common Application Form
The CM noted that entrepreneurs will no longer need to repeatedly enter their details; services from various departments can be accessed using a single login and application form. Additionally, entrepreneurs will be able to obtain information regarding necessary licenses and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) relevant to their proposed business before even submitting an application.
The platform also features an integrated applicant dashboard to track application status and a mechanism for the speedy redressal of grievances. These facilities are expected to boost investment in Delhi, create jobs, and strengthen the economy.
CM Gupta stated that in furtherance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision, a transparent and trustworthy business environment is being created in Delhi. The objective of 'ease of doing business' is not merely to digitise processes, but to liberate entrepreneurs from bureaucratic red tape, enabling them to focus on innovation and job creation.
Delhi's Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa described the portal as a revolutionary step towards simplifying business operations in the capital. Red tape has been eliminated by streamlining the procedures for obtaining licenses and NOCs. In the future, additional key services related to industry and logistics will be integrated into the platform to maximize the facilities available to entrepreneurs.
Benefits For Business Owners:
- Time savings: Eliminating the hassle of making multiple rounds of government offices and repeatedly submitting documents
- Transparency: Enabling the tracking of application status and expediting the approval process
- Guidance: Providing complete clarity regarding procedures, FAQs, and manuals prior to application
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