ETV Bharat / state

CM Rekha Gupta Launches Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the 'Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal' with the aim of giving a new direction to 'ease of doing business' in the capital, and to provide seamless administrative services to traders. Launched under the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' (Service Resolution Campaign), this integrated digital platform will directly benefit over 8 lakh traders, MSMEs, startups, and investors in Delhi.

Delhi's Industries Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and senior officials from relevant departments were present at the Delhi Secretariat during the portal's launch on Monday. CM Gupta stated that at present, more than 50 services from 15 departments have been integrated into the portal. The goal is to soon expand this to include over 100 services across 21 departments.

Furthermore, the portal has been integrated with the Centre's NSWS (National Single Window System), enabling investors to apply for both central and state-level approvals from a single location, thereby sparing them unnecessary hassle.

Single Login, Common Application Form

The CM noted that entrepreneurs will no longer need to repeatedly enter their details; services from various departments can be accessed using a single login and application form. Additionally, entrepreneurs will be able to obtain information regarding necessary licenses and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) relevant to their proposed business before even submitting an application.