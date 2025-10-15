ETV Bharat / state

Rekha Gupta Hails SC Decision For Allowing Sale And Bursting Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR During Diwali

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted conditional permission for the manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

The bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai has allowed the production and sale of green firecrackers from October 15 to October 21 on the occasion of Diwali. According to the modified order of the Supreme Court, firecrackers can be burst in Delhi-NCR during the following time windows each day: from 6 to 7 AM and from 8 to 10 PM.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the order reflects a balance between people's sentiments during Diwali and environmental protection. After the verdict, several people in Delhi thanked the Chief Minister for her role in securing permission for Diwali firecrackers, saying this year the festival can be fully experienced with sweets and fireworks.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the apex court for revising its decision after eight years, noting firecrackers will now be allowed from 8 PM to 10 PM, with a focus on ensuring only green firecrackers are used. He credited Rekha Gupta for requesting this permission and said a meeting would be convened for compliance.