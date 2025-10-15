Rekha Gupta Hails SC Decision For Allowing Sale And Bursting Of Green Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR During Diwali
The Chief Minister described the Supreme Court’s decision as a respect for people's sentiments
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted conditional permission for the manufacture and sale of green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).
The bench headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai has allowed the production and sale of green firecrackers from October 15 to October 21 on the occasion of Diwali. According to the modified order of the Supreme Court, firecrackers can be burst in Delhi-NCR during the following time windows each day: from 6 to 7 AM and from 8 to 10 PM.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the order reflects a balance between people's sentiments during Diwali and environmental protection. After the verdict, several people in Delhi thanked the Chief Minister for her role in securing permission for Diwali firecrackers, saying this year the festival can be fully experienced with sweets and fireworks.
Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa thanked the apex court for revising its decision after eight years, noting firecrackers will now be allowed from 8 PM to 10 PM, with a focus on ensuring only green firecrackers are used. He credited Rekha Gupta for requesting this permission and said a meeting would be convened for compliance.
Delhi minister Parvesh Verma congratulated all the people of Delhi for choosing a good government whose efforts have succeeded. He said, "The Chief Minister had said that this time, Delhi would not celebrate Diwali without firecrackers. The Supreme Court has appreciated our efforts. I welcome the court's decision. Now, we can celebrate Diwali with green firecrackers without any concern."
Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said, "I thank the Supreme Court. I express my deep gratitude and congratulations to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for presenting the voice of Delhi's people before the court. The previous government could have done the same. Today, it has been proven that the (Arvind) Kejriwal government had deliberately imposed restrictions on Hindu festivals. For the first time, with the change in government, the ban on Diwali celebrations has been lifted."
Delhi MP Praveen Khandelwal welcomed the top court's decision, saying the festival will now be celebrated with new enthusiasm, joy, and tradition. He also thanked the Chief Minister for representing public sentiment and making the initiative successful.
