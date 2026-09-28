CM Omar Introduces Three Bills In J&K Assembly For Hiking Salary Of Ministers And MLAs
The CM introduced a bill to foster ease of doing business besides another to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday introduced five bills, three of them seeking to hike salaries and allowances for legislators, ministers and pension of former legislators.
Omar, who also holds the charge of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs ministry will introduce a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Ministers' and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956 (L.A Bill No. 13 of 2026) already published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.
The CM also introduced a Bill to amend the Salaries and Allowances of Members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960. He also introduced a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984.
Besides Omar also introduced a bill to consolidate and amend the law to replace permission-based control with rule-based governance and to enable citizens and enterprises to plan, invest, and work with confidence, and to foster ease of doing business and ease of living in a manner that generates employment, attracts investment, and sustains long-term economic growth in the Union Territory. The CM also introduced a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.
The hike in salaries and allowances was discussed by the House in the previous sessions after which a House Committee of legislators from treachery and opposition benches was formed. The Committee showed unanimity in the proposal.
The committee proposed to hike the current gross salary from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh along with allowances, telephone bills and house loans.
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