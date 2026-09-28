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CM Omar Introduces Three Bills In J&K Assembly For Hiking Salary Of Ministers And MLAs

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Chaudhary and others raise slogans against BJP leaders inside J&K Assembly ( PTI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 1 Min Read

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday introduced five bills, three of them seeking to hike salaries and allowances for legislators, ministers and pension of former legislators.

Omar, who also holds the charge of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs ministry will introduce a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Ministers' and Ministers of State Salaries Act, 1956 (L.A Bill No. 13 of 2026) already published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette. The CM also introduced a Bill to amend the Salaries and Allowances of Members of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Act, 1960. He also introduced a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature Members' Pension Act, 1984.