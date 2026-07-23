ETV Bharat / state

CM Omar Cautions Against Security Crackdown After Cop Killed In Kashmir Terror Attack

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday cautioned against security crackdown including demolishing houses or detaining people following the killing of an IRP personnel in a terror attack in Anantnag saying public support was vital for combating terrorism.

“I understand the anger of the police but there is an order from the Supreme Court that such actions (demolition of houses) should not happen. We saw similar actions after the Pahalgam attack when some houses were bulldozed. I had to talk to the central government at that time to stop the trend,” Abdullah said at an event today over the detention of over 1000 overground workers and the demolition of two houses of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Anantnag last night.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah at a presser in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

Authorities demolished the houses of two active Lashkar terrorists Adil Thokar at Guri in Anantnag and Haroon Rashid Ganaie in Bijbehara, following the killing of the policeman in Anantnag. Head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was shot dead by a terrorist from point blank in the busy market place where he was posted alongside with his colleagues for securing Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage corridor.

Reports said TRF, which is an offshoot of LeT claimed responsibility for the attack. Besides, the Police launched a major crackdown against overground workers (OGWs),detaining over 1000 people for questioning and verification hours after the attack.

However, unofficial estimates suggest over 2000 individuals have been detained in the crackdown. In Srinagar alone, 700 OGWs were picked up during raids across multiple locations. Similar raids were conducted in Budgam where over 200 people were detained followed by Baramulla 178 and Ganderbal 100 OGWs.

The Chief Minister said the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people were killed in April 2025 also found non-involvement of local militants in the attack. "We will not be able to improve the situation by demolishing houses or arresting thousands of people. Instead, the situation will worsen," Abdullah said.

Citing his own term when Abdullah held the home portfolio in the erstwhile state between 2009-2014, the chief minister said that violence can be brought to an end only when people are taken along.