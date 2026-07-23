CM Omar Cautions Against Security Crackdown After Cop Killed In Kashmir Terror Attack
The CM cited a Supreme Court ruling that such actions (demolition of houses) should not happen.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday cautioned against security crackdown including demolishing houses or detaining people following the killing of an IRP personnel in a terror attack in Anantnag saying public support was vital for combating terrorism.
“I understand the anger of the police but there is an order from the Supreme Court that such actions (demolition of houses) should not happen. We saw similar actions after the Pahalgam attack when some houses were bulldozed. I had to talk to the central government at that time to stop the trend,” Abdullah said at an event today over the detention of over 1000 overground workers and the demolition of two houses of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Anantnag last night.
Authorities demolished the houses of two active Lashkar terrorists Adil Thokar at Guri in Anantnag and Haroon Rashid Ganaie in Bijbehara, following the killing of the policeman in Anantnag. Head constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi was shot dead by a terrorist from point blank in the busy market place where he was posted alongside with his colleagues for securing Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage corridor.
Reports said TRF, which is an offshoot of LeT claimed responsibility for the attack. Besides, the Police launched a major crackdown against overground workers (OGWs),detaining over 1000 people for questioning and verification hours after the attack.
However, unofficial estimates suggest over 2000 individuals have been detained in the crackdown. In Srinagar alone, 700 OGWs were picked up during raids across multiple locations. Similar raids were conducted in Budgam where over 200 people were detained followed by Baramulla 178 and Ganderbal 100 OGWs.
The Chief Minister said the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people were killed in April 2025 also found non-involvement of local militants in the attack. "We will not be able to improve the situation by demolishing houses or arresting thousands of people. Instead, the situation will worsen," Abdullah said.
Citing his own term when Abdullah held the home portfolio in the erstwhile state between 2009-2014, the chief minister said that violence can be brought to an end only when people are taken along.
"People expressed their anger and raised their voices after thePahalgam attack. Even today, people are angry that the head constable of the police was killed," he said.
Condemning the killing of the cop,PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also said that detaining people and demolishing the homes of families of "alleged" terrorists amounts to collective punishment.
"If the Government of India itself maintains that militancy has been reduced to near zero it must adopt a more humane and lawful approach towards innocent civilians instead of resorting to tit-for-tat against an entire community," she said.
Early morning, a security huddle led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with top security brass at Lok Bhawan in Srinagar reviewed the situation. The meeting attended by army, police, central paramilitary forces and civil administration saw directions for maintaining coordination and ensuring the safety of pilgrims to the Amarnath Yatra.
In the Valley, a heightened security alert has been issued in Kashmir with security forces carrying out frisking and search operations. Security across Kashmir has been placed on high alert following the terrorist attack in Anantnag, said the CRPF sector Srinagar spokesperson.
The paramilitary forces, which alongside police were seen frisking and checking vehicles on roads, said that they have intensified surveillance, strengthened checkpoints and launched search operations to maintain law and order. It urged people to be vigilant and sought their cooperation with the security forces.
CCTV footage emerging from the site showed that the slain cop was fired upon by a terrorist at point-blank range. The terrorist, wearing a black cap, was seen carrying a sack to hide the assault rifle used in the attack. This prompted police to urge people not to circulate the video and warned of strict legal action against violators. The 45-year-old Qureshi is survived by his mother, wife and three children. He was appointed in place of his father, a police constable who died in an accident on the Srinagar-Jammu highway three decades ago.
This is the first terror incident since the April 2025 Pahalgam attack that resulted in the killing of 26 people, prompting India to strike at terror camps inside Pakistan.