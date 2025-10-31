CM Omar Abdullah To Table GST Amendment Bill In J&K Assembly Today
Published : October 31, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is all set to introduce a bill seeking to amend the J&K Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, on the final day of the Legislative Assembly's autumn session on Friday.
The bill is aimed to align the Union Territory's tax framework with recent national reforms and streamline compliance for local businesses.
The bill, listed as Bill No. 8 of 2025, will be taken up for consideration and passage in the House today, as part of a packed agenda that also included multiple "Calling Attention" motions on urgent public issues ranging from flood damage to water scarcity.
As per the day's 'List of Business' issued by the Assembly Secretariat, Abdullah will table "that a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (Act No. V of 2017) be taken into consideration" and also seek the House's approval to pass it.
The bill's introduction comes amid a flurry of legislative and public interest activity on the session's closing day.
Legislators will likely raise a series of "Calling Attention" notices touching on local concerns, from the collapse of the Kandiwara, Khalhar Bridge in recent floods, to severe drinking water shortages in Srinagar's Humhama area, land sinking incidents in Doda's rural belt, and the livelihood crisis following the closure of traditional stone quarries in Kashmir.
National Conference (NC) leader and former judge Hasnain Masoodi will seek an urgent government intervention over the quarry closures, warning that "hundreds of families have been rendered jobless overnight". Similarly, PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Para has said demand will be raised seeking accountability in the alleged case of medical negligence at LD Hospital, Srinagar, which led to the death of a woman from Pulwama earlier this month.
The Assembly will also witness procedural business, with Secretary Manoj Kumar laying on the table the Members of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Grounds of Defection) Rules, 2025, formalising new guidelines on party defection and floor-crossing.
