CM Omar Abdullah To Table GST Amendment Bill In J&K Assembly Today

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is all set to introduce a bill seeking to amend the J&K Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017, on the final day of the Legislative Assembly's autumn session on Friday.

The bill is aimed to align the Union Territory's tax framework with recent national reforms and streamline compliance for local businesses.

The bill, listed as Bill No. 8 of 2025, will be taken up for consideration and passage in the House today, as part of a packed agenda that also included multiple "Calling Attention" motions on urgent public issues ranging from flood damage to water scarcity.

As per the day's 'List of Business' issued by the Assembly Secretariat, Abdullah will table "that a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 (Act No. V of 2017) be taken into consideration" and also seek the House's approval to pass it.