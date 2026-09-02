ETV Bharat / state

BJP Permitted To Protest, Curbs Placed On NC: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that two protests by the National Conference and the Bharatiya Janata Party were treated differently by the police with demonstration by the opposition party allowed while curbs were placed on that of the ruling party.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah rejected comparisons between protests carried out by the NC and the BJP alleging that the administration and police handled the two demonstrations in markedly different ways.

He said one protest had been facilitated by the authorities while the other had faced what he described as "severe repression". Abdullah alleged that National Conference workers were dragged and injured during their demonstration and that some required medical treatment. He said the difference in the handling of the protests was apparent to those who witnessed both incidents.

The chief minister said BJP protesters had been permitted to demonstrate, while National Conference workers were prevented from holding a similar protest outside the BJP office.

He also pointed to the access given to the media during the BJP demonstration and stated that journalists were able to interview the Leader of the Opposition without facing the restrictions that, according to him, were imposed during the National Conference protest. Abdullah said the contrasting treatment reflected the broader political situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He questioned why protesters seeking to march toward the chief minister's residence or surround the secretariat could be permitted to proceed, while a demonstration outside the BJP office was stopped.

Earlier CM while speaking at a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar urged newly appointed medical officers to accept postings in remote areas. CM stated that doctors often become the final source of hope for people facing the most difficult moments of their lives. Omar distributed appointment orders to newly appointed medical officers.

Abdullah said doctors carried a responsibility that extended beyond their professional duties. He said the outcome of life and death was ultimately beyond human control, but patients and their families have often turned to doctors when they had exhausted every other option.