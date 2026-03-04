ETV Bharat / state

CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Civil Society Meet In Srinagar; 'Fatiha' Offered For Ayatollah Khamenei Amid West Asia Tensions

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday offered tributes and prayers to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Srinagar.

Led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the gathering includes civil society and religious leaders as Kashmir faced protests over the United States' and Israel's attack on Iran on Saturday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Omar met religious leaders and civil society members regarding the evolving situation in West Asia. Participants expressed concern over the developments in the region. The gathering conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in Iran and prayed for peace and stability in the region.

A Fatiha was offered for Khamenei and all those who died in the recent developments, with participants expressing hope that the situation would stabilize soon.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah insisted for maintaining peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged people to respect public sentiments while ensuring that expressions of grief and mourning remain peaceful and responsible. He stressed that communal harmony and social stability must be preserved at all times in the Union Territory.

In a post on X, Omar said, "At the Civil Society interaction held in Srinagar today, Fatiha was offered for Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei and for all those who lost their lives in the recent developments in Iran. The participants prayed for peace and expressed hope for stability."